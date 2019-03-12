Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASX:MFG - Change of Directors Interest Notice - Hamish Douglass

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNMagellan Financial Group Limited 59 108 437 592

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Hamish Douglass

Date of last notice

15 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect Interests

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Midas Touch Investments Pty Ltd Douglass Employee Share Fund Pty Ltd Douglass Foundation Pty Ltd

Dates of change

13 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

21,792,277 Ordinary Shares (ASX:MFG);

14,497,231 Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG)

1,697,290.0719 Magellan Global Fund

1,907,748.4294 Magellan High Conviction Fund

597,987 Magellan Global Equities Fund (ASX:MGE)

519,841 Magellan Global Equities Fund (Currency Hedged) (ASX:MHG)

Class

Units in Magellan Global Trust (MGG)

Number acquired

19,572 Units in MGG

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$1.5327 per unit in MGG

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

21,792,277 Ordinary Shares (ASX:MFG);

14,516,803 Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG)

1,697,290.0719 Magellan Global Fund

1,907,748.4294 Magellan High Conviction Fund

597,987 Magellan Global Equities Fund (ASX:MGE)

519,841 Magellan Global Equities Fund (Currency Hedged) (ASX:MHG)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Acceptance by Eligible Unitholders to participate in Unit Purchase Plan Offer

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

13 March 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 03:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:22aBARRICK GOLD : Company news in brief
AQ
12:22aThe Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Says International Day of Happiness Aligns With its Precepts
GL
12:21aACCESS, DIAMOND BANKS' MERGER : Pros, cons of ‘backing the stronger horse'
AQ
12:18aABA AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Scores – Saturday, Mar 9 & Sunday, Mar 10
PU
12:18aSHISEIDO : Creating a new market through the integration of foundation and medicated skincare
PU
12:18aNIKON : introduces the COOLSHOT 20 GII Laser Rangefinder
PU
12:18aNIKON : introduces the PROSTAFF 1000 Laser Rangefinder
PU
12:16aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : swings to annual profit after two years of loss
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:08aBEMIS : Form Description Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Teen Scientists Win $1.8 Million at Regeneron Science ..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.