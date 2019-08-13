ASX:MFG - Completion of Institutional Placement

14 August 2019

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF $275 MILLION INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT

Magellan Financial Group Limited ("Magellan") confirms today the successful completion of its fully underwritten $275 million institutional placement ("Placement") announced to the ASX on Tuesday, 13 August 2019.

Approximately 4.98 million new Magellan ordinary shares ("New Shares") will be issued to institutional investors at a price of $55.20 per New Share, representing a:

6.0% discount to the dividend adjusted last traded share price of $58.72 on Monday, 12 August 2019; and

4.5% discount to the dividend adjusted five-day VWAP of $57.78 on Monday, 12 August 2019.

The New Shares are expected to settle on Monday, 19 August 2019 with allotment and normal trading expected to occur on Tuesday, 20 August 2019. From the date of issue, the New Shares will rank equally with existing Magellan shares on issue and will not be entitled to the final and performance fee dividends for the six months ending 30 June 2019.

Brett Cairns, Magellan CEO said: "The Placement was strongly supported and we are delighted with the result. We look forward to continuing to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Magellan shares are expected to recommence trading on the ASX from market open today.

Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited acted as Sole Lead Manager, Bookrunner and Underwriter of the Placement.