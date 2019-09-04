ASX:MFG - Funds Under Management - August 2019

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ('MAGELLAN')
FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT (FUM) UPDATE1
AS AT 30 AUGUST 2019
|
A$ million
|
30 Aug 2019
|
|
31 Jul 2019
|
Retail
|
24,416
|
23,743
|
Institutional
|
67,676
|
65,987
|
Total FUM
|
|
|
|
92,092
|
89,730
|
Global Equities
|
68,291
|
66,388
|
Infrastructure Equities
|
16,154
|
15,569
|
Australian Equities
|
7,647
|
7,773
In August, Magellan experienced net inflows of $315 million, which included net retail inflows of $162 million and net institutional inflows of $153 million.
5 September 2019
1 Funds under management are approximate and rounded, and have not been audited.
Disclaimer
Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 01:41:01 UTC