ASX:MFG - Funds Under Management - August 2019

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ('MAGELLAN')

FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT (FUM) UPDATE1

AS AT 30 AUGUST 2019

A$ million 30 Aug 2019 31 Jul 2019 Retail 24,416 23,743 Institutional 67,676 65,987 Total FUM 92,092 89,730 Global Equities 68,291 66,388 Infrastructure Equities 16,154 15,569 Australian Equities 7,647 7,773

In August, Magellan experienced net inflows of $315 million, which included net retail inflows of $162 million and net institutional inflows of $153 million.

5 September 2019

1 Funds under management are approximate and rounded, and have not been audited.