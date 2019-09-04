Log in
ASX:MFG - Funds Under Management - August 2019

09/04/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ('MAGELLAN')

FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT (FUM) UPDATE1

AS AT 30 AUGUST 2019

A$ million

30 Aug 2019

31 Jul 2019

Retail

24,416

23,743

Institutional

67,676

65,987

Total FUM

92,092

89,730

Global Equities

68,291

66,388

Infrastructure Equities

16,154

15,569

Australian Equities

7,647

7,773

In August, Magellan experienced net inflows of $315 million, which included net retail inflows of $162 million and net institutional inflows of $153 million.

5 September 2019

1 Funds under management are approximate and rounded, and have not been audited.

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 01:41:01 UTC
