Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASX:MFG - Institutional Placement Cleansing Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 12:27am EDT

20 August 2019

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX: MFG)

Notification under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

This notice is given by Magellan Financial Group Limited (ABN 59 108 437 592) (MFG).

MFG gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

  1. MFG has today issued 4,981,885 ordinary shares (Shares) without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
  2. As at the date of this notice:
    1. MFG has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to MFG;
    2. MFG has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act as it applies to MFG; and
    3. there is no "excluded information" within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

Yours sincerely

Marcia Venegas

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 04:26:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:06aDEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) Renewal of Exploration Prospecting Licences
AQ
01:05aImplenia Group's results for the first half of 2019 confirm expectations
TE
01:05aKuros Biosciences Reports Results for First Half 2019
TE
01:05a2019 half-year results of the Komax Group
TE
01:05aBELLEVUE : sells Bank to KBL epb - strategic focus on asset management and private market activities
EQ
01:04aNRC GROUP ASA : - Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issue
AQ
01:02aHUBER+SUHNER : increases earning power due to growth with high-margin business
PU
01:02aVP BANK : reports sharp growth in earnings and strong net new money inflows in the first half-year of 2019
PU
01:01aKUNGSLEDEN : to develop new 1,500 sq.m. building for Region Skåne
AQ
01:01aAMBEA PUBL : interim report April-June 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds
3OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
4BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group