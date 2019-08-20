ASX:MFG - Institutional Placement Cleansing Statement

20 August 2019
Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX: MFG)
Notification under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
This notice is given by Magellan Financial Group Limited (ABN 59 108 437 592) (MFG).
MFG gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:
-
MFG has today issued 4,981,885 ordinary shares (Shares) without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
-
As at the date of this notice:
-
-
MFG has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to MFG;
-
MFG has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act as it applies to MFG; and
-
there is no "excluded information" within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.
Yours sincerely
Marcia Venegas
Company Secretary
