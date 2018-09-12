Log in
ASX:MGE - MGE Fund Update - August 2018

09/12/2018 | 06:22am CEST

Fund Update: 31 August 2018

Fund Facts

Portfolio Manager

Hamish Douglass

Structure

ASX-quoted Global Equities Fund

Inception Date

2 March 2015

Management & Administration Fee1

1.35% per annum

Fund Size

AUD $1,180.8 million

Distribution Frequency

Annually at 30 June

Performance Fee1

10.0% of the excess return of the units of the Fund above the higher of the Index Relative Hurdle (MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD)) and the Absolute Return Hurdle (the yield of 10-year Australian Government Bonds). Additionally, the Performance Fees are subject to a high water mark.

iNAV tickers

Bloomberg

MGE AU Equity

MGEIV Index

Thomson Reuters

MGE.AX

MGEin.IDCC

IRESS

MGE.AXW

MGENAV.ETF

1All fees are inclusive of the net effect of GST

Fund Features

ASX quoted version of Magellan Global Fund.

Fund is actively managed

Minimum administration for investors; no paperwork needed to trade

Units can be bought or sold on the ASX like any other listed security

Efficient and live pricing

Provision of liquidity by the Fund

Settlement via CHESS

Magellan has significant investment alongside unit holders.

Performance Chart growth of AUD $10,000*

$16,000

$14,000

$12,000

$10,000

$8,000

$14,697 11.6% p.a.

Feb-17

Fund Performance*

Fund (%)

Index (%)**

Excess (%)

1 Month

6.4

4.1

2.3

3 Months

11.6

9.2

2.4

6 Months

14.8

11.9

2.9

Feb-18

Feb-15

Feb-16

Capital Preservation Measures^

Adverse Markets

3 Years

Since Inception

No of observations

9

11

Outperformance consistency

89%

91%

Down Market Capture

0.6

0.6

Top 10 Holdings

In alphabetical order

Sector#

Alphabet Inc

Internet & eCommerce

Apple Inc

Information Technology

Facebook Inc-A

Internet & eCommerce

HCA Healthcare Inc

Health Care

Kraft Heinz Co

Consumer Defensive

Lowe's Co Inc

Consumer Discretionary

Microsoft Corp

Information Technology

Starbucks Corp

Consumer Defensive

Visa Inc

Payments

Wells Fargo & Co

Financials

Sector Exposure by Source of Revenue#

Consumer Defensive, 21%

Consumer Discretionary, 5%

Payments, 9%Information Technology, 16%

Geographical Exposure by Source of Revenue#

Emerging Markets, 15%

Rest Of World, 9%

US, 46%Western Europe, 12%

* Calculations are based on the monthly ASX released net asset value with distributions reinvested, after ongoing fees and expenses but excluding individual tax, member fees and entry fees (if applicable). Fund Inception 2

March 2015.

1 Year

27.2

24.0

3.2

** MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD).

Mass-Market Retail, 1%

Health Care, 7%

Internet & eCommerce, 15%

^ Risk measures are calculated before fees. An adverse market is defined as a negative quarter, rolled monthly,for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index (USD). Down market capture shows if a fund has outperformed abenchmark during periods of market weakness, and if so, by how much.

3 Years (% p.a.)

11.5

11.2

0.3

# Sectors are internally defined. Geographical exposure is calculated on a look through basis based on underlying revenue exposure of individual companies held within the portfolio.

Since Inception (% p.a.)

11.6

10.6

1.0

Important Information: Units in the fund(s) referred to herein are issued by Magellan Asset Management Limited (ABN 31 120 593 946, AFS Licence No 304 301). Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and no person guarantees the future performance of the fund(s), the amount or timing of any return from the fund(s), or that the investment objectives of the fund(s) will be achieved. This material has been provided for general information purposes and must not be construed as investment advice. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Investors should consider obtaining professional investment advice tailored to their specific circumstances and should read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) applicable to the fund(s) prior to making any investment decisions. The PDS for the fund(s) is available atwww.magellangroup.com.auor can be obtained by calling 02 9235 4888. Any trademarks, logos, and service marks contained herein may be the registered and unregistered trademarks of their respective owners. Nothing contained herein should be construed as granting by implication, or otherwise, any licence or right to use any trademark displayed without the written permission of the owner. No part of this material may be reproduced or disclosed, in whole or in part,

without the prior written consent of Magellan Asset Management Limited.

MGE43343

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 04:21:09 UTC
