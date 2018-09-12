ASX:MGE - MGE Fund Update - August 2018

Fund Update: 31 August 2018

Fund Facts

Portfolio Manager Hamish Douglass Structure ASX-quoted Global Equities Fund Inception Date 2 March 2015 Management & Administration Fee1 1.35% per annum Fund Size AUD $1,180.8 million Distribution Frequency Annually at 30 June Performance Fee1 10.0% of the excess return of the units of the Fund above the higher of the Index Relative Hurdle (MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD)) and the Absolute Return Hurdle (the yield of 10-year Australian Government Bonds). Additionally, the Performance Fees are subject to a high water mark. iNAV tickers Bloomberg MGE AU Equity MGEIV Index Thomson Reuters MGE.AX MGEin.IDCC IRESS MGE.AXW MGENAV.ETF 1All fees are inclusive of the net effect of GST Fund Features • ASX quoted version of Magellan Global Fund. • Fund is actively managed • Minimum administration for investors; no paperwork needed to trade • Units can be bought or sold on the ASX like any other listed security • Efficient and live pricing • Provision of liquidity by the Fund • Settlement via CHESS • Magellan has significant investment alongside unit holders. Performance Chart growth of AUD $10,000*

$16,000

$14,000

$12,000

$10,000

$8,000

$14,697 11.6% p.a.

Feb-17 Fund Performance* Fund (%) Index (%)** Excess (%) 1 Month 6.4 4.1 2.3 3 Months 11.6 9.2 2.4 6 Months 14.8 11.9 2.9 Feb-18

Feb-15

Feb-16

Capital Preservation Measures^

Adverse Markets 3 Years Since Inception No of observations 9 11 Outperformance consistency 89% 91% Down Market Capture 0.6 0.6 Top 10 Holdings

In alphabetical order Sector# Alphabet Inc Internet & eCommerce Apple Inc Information Technology Facebook Inc-A Internet & eCommerce HCA Healthcare Inc Health Care Kraft Heinz Co Consumer Defensive Lowe's Co Inc Consumer Discretionary Microsoft Corp Information Technology Starbucks Corp Consumer Defensive Visa Inc Payments Wells Fargo & Co Financials Sector Exposure by Source of Revenue#

Consumer Defensive, 21%

Consumer Discretionary, 5%

Payments, 9%Information Technology, 16%

Geographical Exposure by Source of Revenue#

Emerging Markets, 15%

Rest Of World, 9%

US, 46%Western Europe, 12%

* Calculations are based on the monthly ASX released net asset value with distributions reinvested, after ongoing fees and expenses but excluding individual tax, member fees and entry fees (if applicable). Fund Inception 2

March 2015.

1 Year

27.2

24.0

3.2

** MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD).

Mass-Market Retail, 1%

Health Care, 7%

Internet & eCommerce, 15%

^ Risk measures are calculated before fees. An adverse market is defined as a negative quarter, rolled monthly,for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index (USD). Down market capture shows if a fund has outperformed abenchmark during periods of market weakness, and if so, by how much.

3 Years (% p.a.)

11.5

11.2

0.3

# Sectors are internally defined. Geographical exposure is calculated on a look through basis based on underlying revenue exposure of individual companies held within the portfolio.

Since Inception (% p.a.)

11.6

10.6

1.0

Important Information: Units in the fund(s) referred to herein are issued by Magellan Asset Management Limited (ABN 31 120 593 946, AFS Licence No 304 301). Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and no person guarantees the future performance of the fund(s), the amount or timing of any return from the fund(s), or that the investment objectives of the fund(s) will be achieved. This material has been provided for general information purposes and must not be construed as investment advice. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Investors should consider obtaining professional investment advice tailored to their specific circumstances and should read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) applicable to the fund(s) prior to making any investment decisions. The PDS for the fund(s) is available atwww.magellangroup.com.auor can be obtained by calling 02 9235 4888. Any trademarks, logos, and service marks contained herein may be the registered and unregistered trademarks of their respective owners. Nothing contained herein should be construed as granting by implication, or otherwise, any licence or right to use any trademark displayed without the written permission of the owner. No part of this material may be reproduced or disclosed, in whole or in part,

without the prior written consent of Magellan Asset Management Limited.

MGE43343