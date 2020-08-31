ASX:MGE - Quarterly Portfolio Disclosure - 30 June 2020

31 August 2020

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") (ASX: MGE)

Quarterly portfolio disclosure notification

We advise that the portfolio for the Fund as at 30 June 2020 comprised the following listed securities:

Microsoft Corp 8.1% Xcel Energy Inc 3.6% Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.7% Nestle SA 3.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 6.7% Eversource Energy 3.4% Facebook Inc - Class A Shares 5.8% WEC Energy Group Inc 2.9% Alphabet Inc - Class C Shares 5.3% Pepsico Inc 2.8% Reckitt Benckiser Group 4.7% Yum! Brands Inc 2.8% Starbucks Corp 4.3% MasterCard Inc 2.6% Novartis AG 4.2% McDonald's Corp 2.1% Crown Castle International 4.0% Estee Lauder - Class A Shares 1.8% SAP SE 3.9% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 1.1% Visa Inc - Class A Shares 3.8% Alphabet Inc - Class A Shares 0.7% Cash 15.3%

Notes:

Cash is held predominantly in USD

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.