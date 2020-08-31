Log in
ASX:MGE - Quarterly Portfolio Disclosure - 30 June 2020

08/31/2020 | 12:20am EDT

31 August 2020

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") (ASX: MGE)

Quarterly portfolio disclosure notification

We advise that the portfolio for the Fund as at 30 June 2020 comprised the following listed securities:

Microsoft Corp

8.1%

Xcel Energy Inc

3.6%

Tencent Holdings Ltd

6.7%

Nestle SA

3.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

6.7%

Eversource Energy

3.4%

Facebook Inc - Class A Shares

5.8%

WEC Energy Group Inc

2.9%

Alphabet Inc - Class C Shares

5.3%

Pepsico Inc

2.8%

Reckitt Benckiser Group

4.7%

Yum! Brands Inc

2.8%

Starbucks Corp

4.3%

MasterCard Inc

2.6%

Novartis AG

4.2%

McDonald's Corp

2.1%

Crown Castle International

4.0%

Estee Lauder - Class A Shares

1.8%

SAP SE

3.9%

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

1.1%

Visa Inc - Class A Shares

3.8%

Alphabet Inc - Class A Shares

0.7%

Cash

15.3%

Notes:

  • Cash is held predominantly in USD

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 04:19:04 UTC
