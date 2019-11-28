Log in
ASX:MGE - Quarterly Portfolio Disclosure - 30 September 2019

11/28/2019 | 10:18pm EST

29 November 2019

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") (ASX: MGE)

Quarterly portfolio disclosure notification

We advise that the portfolio for the Fund as at 30 September 2019 comprised the following listed securities:

Microsoft Corp

6.4%

Nestle SA

3.7%

Alphabet Inc - Class C

6.3%

Reckitt Benckiser

3.5%

Facebook Inc - Class A

6.1%

Crown Castle International

3.3%

Starbucks Corp

5.6%

Pepsico Inc

2.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

5.5%

Xcel Energy Inc

2.6%

Visa Inc - Class A

5.3%

WEC Energy Group Inc

2.5%

Apple Inc

4.7%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA

2.3%

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

4.4%

Estee Lauder Co Class A

1.8%

HCA Healthcare Inc

4.1%

McDonald's Corp

1.6%

Yum! Brands Inc

4.0%

Eversource Energy Com

1.2%

MasterCard Inc

4.0%

CME Group Inc

1.0%

SAP SE

3.8%

Heineken NV

1.0%

Novartis AG

3.8%

Alphabet Inc - Class A

0.8%

Cash

8.0%

Note:

  • Cash is held predominantly in USD. Yours faithfully

Marcia Venegas

Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 03:17:03 UTC
