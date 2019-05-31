ASX:MGE - Quarterly Portfolio Disclosure - 31 March 2019

31 May 2019
ASX Limited
ASX Market Announcements Office
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") (ASX: MGE)
Quarterly portfolio disclosure notification
We advise that the portfolio for the Fund as at 31 March 2019 comprised the following listed securities:
|
Microsoft Corp
|
6.8%
|
Reckitt Benckiser
|
3.5%
|
Facebook Inc-A
|
6.2%
|
Novartis AG
|
3.4%
|
Alphabet Inc Class C
|
5.8%
|
Crown Castle International
|
3.3%
|
Visa Inc-Class A Shares
|
5.6%
|
Kraft Heinz Co
|
3.0%
|
Apple Inc
|
5.5%
|
Lowe's Co Inc
|
2.7%
|
Starbucks Corp
|
5.5%
|
Wells Fargo & Co
|
2.7%
|
MasterCard Inc
|
4.2%
|
Pepsico Inc
|
2.6%
|
SAP SE
|
4.1%
|
Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|
2.3%
|
Oracle Corp
|
4.0%
|
McDonald's Corp
|
1.5%
|
HCA Healthcare Inc
|
3.9%
|
Alphabet Inc Class A
|
0.8%
|
Yum! Brands Inc
|
3.8%
|
Heineken NV
|
0.7%
|
Nestle SA
|
3.5%
|
Cash
|
14.6%
Note:
-
Cash is held predominantly in USD. Yours faithfully
Marcia Venegas
Company Secretary
Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund
About the Magellan Global Equities Fund
The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.
Disclaimer
