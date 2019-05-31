Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASX:MGE - Quarterly Portfolio Disclosure - 31 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 12:29am EDT

31 May 2019

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") (ASX: MGE)

Quarterly portfolio disclosure notification

We advise that the portfolio for the Fund as at 31 March 2019 comprised the following listed securities:

Microsoft Corp

6.8%

Reckitt Benckiser

3.5%

Facebook Inc-A

6.2%

Novartis AG

3.4%

Alphabet Inc Class C

5.8%

Crown Castle International

3.3%

Visa Inc-Class A Shares

5.6%

Kraft Heinz Co

3.0%

Apple Inc

5.5%

Lowe's Co Inc

2.7%

Starbucks Corp

5.5%

Wells Fargo & Co

2.7%

MasterCard Inc

4.2%

Pepsico Inc

2.6%

SAP SE

4.1%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

2.3%

Oracle Corp

4.0%

McDonald's Corp

1.5%

HCA Healthcare Inc

3.9%

Alphabet Inc Class A

0.8%

Yum! Brands Inc

3.8%

Heineken NV

0.7%

Nestle SA

3.5%

Cash

14.6%

Note:

  • Cash is held predominantly in USD. Yours faithfully

Marcia Venegas

Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 04:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:09aALLIANZ : strengthens its presence in the UK
PU
02:05aBIOM'UP : Industry Veteran Dr. Jan Ohrstrom takes on Executive Leadership of Biom'up
EQ
02:05aFIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:04aTHALES : Yamal-601 satellite in orbit
PU
02:04aAMETEK : Reading Alloys Appoints Michael Wilkes as New Product Manager, Powders
PU
02:02aTetragon Financial Group Ltd - Statement re Monthly Factsheet
PR
02:02aAll Star Minerals Plc - Final Results
PR
02:02aCapital for Colleagues plc - Interim Results
PR
02:02aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – financial calendar
AQ
02:02aMKANGO RESOURCES : Releases Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending March 31, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2Oil set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade conflicts spread
3AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
5Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About