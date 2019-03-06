Log in
ASX:MGE - Units on Issue & Monthly Redemptions - Feb 2019

03/06/2019 | 10:32pm EST

7 March 2019

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund")

Monthly redemptions & units on issue notification

The following information is required under ASX AQUA rule 10A.4.2(b) and ASX Operating Rules Procedure S10A.4.2.

28 Feb 2019

31 Jan 2019

Units on issue

361,867,800

358,742,368

Net asset value per unit

$3.3900

$3.2675

Net Fund Assets

$1,226,724,253

$1,172,208,043

ASX AQUA Rules require the Fund to advise the aggregate of days during the month where there were net redemptions. This month such days totalled $942,058 represented by 278,760 units.

Yours faithfully

Geoffrey Stirton Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for

Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 03:31:08 UTC
