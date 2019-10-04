ASX:MGE - Units on Issue & Monthly Redemptions - September 2019

4 October 2019
ASX Limited
ASX Market Announcements Office
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") ("MGE")
Monthly redemptions & units on issue notification
The following information is required under ASX AQUA rule 10A.4.2(b) and ASX Operating Rules Procedure S10A.4.2.
|
|
30 Sep 2019
|
30 Aug 2019
|
Units on issue
|
395,220,138
|
390,236,213
|
Net asset value per unit
|
$3.8415
|
$3.8913
|
Net Fund Assets
|
$1,518,252,115
|
$1,518,540,549
ASX AQUA Rules require the Fund to advise the aggregate of days during the month where there were net redemptions. This month such days totalled $4,448,259 represented by 1,164,241 units.
Yours faithfully
Marcia Venegas
Company Secretary
Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund
About the Magellan Global Equities Fund
The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.
Disclaimer
Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:26:10 UTC