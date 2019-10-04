Log in
ASX:MGE - Units on Issue & Monthly Redemptions - September 2019

10/04/2019

4 October 2019

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") ("MGE")

Monthly redemptions & units on issue notification

The following information is required under ASX AQUA rule 10A.4.2(b) and ASX Operating Rules Procedure S10A.4.2.

30 Sep 2019

30 Aug 2019

Units on issue

395,220,138

390,236,213

Net asset value per unit

$3.8415

$3.8913

Net Fund Assets

$1,518,252,115

$1,518,540,549

ASX AQUA Rules require the Fund to advise the aggregate of days during the month where there were net redemptions. This month such days totalled $4,448,259 represented by 1,164,241 units.

Yours faithfully

Marcia Venegas

Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:26:10 UTC
