30 September 2019

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") (ASX: MGE)

iNAV publication

We advise that the iNAV agent is currently experiencing operational issues and the publication of the iNAV has been halted. Magellan is periodically updating the iNAV on its website at: www.magellangroup.com.au.

The estimated start of day NAV per unit is $3.8165 calculated at the close of Friday 27 September 2019.

Yours faithfully

Marcia Venegas

Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund

