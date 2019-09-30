ASX:MGE - iNAV Publication

30 September 2019
MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") (ASX: MGE)
We advise that the iNAV agent is currently experiencing operational issues and the publication of the iNAV has been halted. Magellan is periodically updating the iNAV on its website at: www.magellangroup.com.au.
The estimated start of day NAV per unit is $3.8165 calculated at the close of Friday 27 September 2019.
About the Magellan Global Equities Fund
The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.
