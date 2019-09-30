Log in
ASX:MGE - iNAV Publication - Resolved

09/30/2019 | 12:33am EDT

30 September 2019

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") (ASX: MGE)

iNAV publication issue resolved

We advise that the iNAV agent operational issues have been resolved and the publication of the iNAV has resumed.

Yours faithfully

Marcia Venegas

Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 04:32:02 UTC
