ASX : PhRMA 2020 Special 301 Report Urges USTR to Protect U.S. Innovation

02/06/2020 | 06:13pm EST
Press Release
PhRMA 2020 Special 301 Report Urges USTR to Protect U.S. Innovation

PhRMA

2/6/2020 9:55:00 PM

Share This

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 6, 2020) - The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) today called on the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to defend American biopharmaceutical innovators and jobs by ending market access and intellectual property barriers in 24 leading economies around the world.

In its submission for USTR's 2020 Special 301 Report, PhRMA called on the Trump administration to address discriminatory market access practices abroad that free ride on American innovation and put U.S. jobs and exports at risk. The report urges action to reverse compulsory licensing in Malaysia and to end damaging pricing policies in several markets, including Canada, Japan and South Korea.

'America leads the world in the research and development of new medicines and vaccines,' said PhRMA Senior Vice President for International Advocacy Brian Toohey. 'But foreign trade barriers are undervaluing U.S. biopharmaceutical innovation and putting jobs and exports at risk. The United States must use all available tools to ensure our trading partners honor their obligations, end discriminatory practices and level the playing field for American inventors and workers.'

Strong intellectual property protection and enforcement has long been a critical goal of America's trade policy agenda. While many challenges remain, the United States continues to make progress toward a more level playing field. For example, the U.S.-China Phase One Trade Agreement includes intellectual property protections that are essential to drive and sustain biopharmaceutical innovation.

'The Phase One Trade Agreement is an important step toward a more fair and open market in China,' Toohey added. 'The 2020 Special 301 Report is a chance to build on that agreement and to advance the Trump Administration's commitment to opening overseas markets and ensuring America's trading partners adopt high standards of intellectual property protection and enforcement.'

Required by the Trade Act of 1974, the annual Special 301 Report identifies foreign countries that deny adequate and effective intellectual property protection or fair and equitable market access for U.S. products. To view PhRMA's complete 2020 Special 301 submission, please click here.

About PhRMA The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) represents the country's leading innovative biopharmaceutical research companies, which are devoted to discovering and developing medicines that enable patients to live longer, healthier, and more productive lives. Since 2000, PhRMA member companies have invested more than $900 billion in the search for new treatments and cures, including an estimated $79.6 billion in 2018 alone.

Connect with PhRMA For information on how innovative medicines save lives, please visit:
www.PhRMA.org
www.Innovation.org
www.Facebook.com/PhRMA
www.Twitter.com/PhRMA

Disclaimer

PhRMA - Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 23:12:05 UTC
