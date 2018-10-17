ASX Release: 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form 0 10/17/2018 | 02:33am CEST Send by mail :

2018 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED ACN 000 764 867 Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Prime Media Group Limited (the "Company") will be held on: 20 November 2018 at 11.30am at Murphy Room Soﬁtel Sydney Darling Harbour 12 Darling Drive, Sydney NSW 2000 AGENDA ORDINARY BUSINESS A. RESOLUTIONS 1. Reports To receive and consider and provide Shareholders with the opportunity to raise any issues or ask questions generally of the Directors concerning the Reports of the Directors and of the Auditor and the Financial Report of the Company for the ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2018. 2. Remuneration Report (Resolution 1) To consider and, if thought ﬁt, pass the following non-binding resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That the Remuneration Report (which forms part of the Directors' Report) for the year ended 30 June 2018 be adopted." Note: The vote on Resolution 1 will be advisory only and will not bind the Directors or the Company. If 25% or more of votes that are cast are voted against the adoption of the Remuneration Report at two consecutive annual general meetings, Shareholders will be required to vote at the second of those annual general meetings on a resolution (a 'spill resolution') that another meeting be held within 90 days at which all of the Company's Directors (other than a managing director) must go up for re-election. Voting exclusions are set out below in Section B of this Agenda. The Board unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of the adoption of the Remuneration Report. 3. Re-election of Director - Ms Cass O'Connor (Resolution 2) To consider, and if thought ﬁt, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Ms Cass O'Connor, who retires by rotation in accordance with Rule 15.5 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, having offered herself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company." Ms O'Connor was ﬁrst appointed to the Board in 2015. The Board (with Ms O'Connor abstaining) unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the election of Ms O'Connor. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of this resolution. B. VOTING RESTRICTIONS FOR KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES Item 2 (Resolution 1) - voting restrictions Pursuant to section 250R of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), votes on Item 2 (Resolution 1) must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: • a member of key management personnel (as deﬁned in the Corporations Act) details of whose remuneration are included in the remuneration report; or

• a closely related party of such a member (as deﬁned in the Corporations Act). The Remuneration Report identiﬁes the Company's key management personnel for the ﬁnancial year to 30 June 2018. This restriction does not apply if the person has been appointed as a proxy by writing that speciﬁes how the proxy is to vote on Item 2 (Resolution 1), provided that the shareholder who appointed the proxy is not themselves a person subject to the restriction on voting on Item 2 (Resolution 1). Also, the restrictions do not apply to the Chairman of the Meeting where the appointment of the Chairman as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote in the resolution and the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the Meeting to exercise an undirected proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Company's key management personnel for the company or, if the company is part of a consolidated entity, for the entity. If a member appoints the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy and the member does not direct him/her how to vote on Item 2 (Resolution 1), the member acknowledges that the Chairman of the Meeting may exercise the proxy even if he/she has an interest in the outcome of Item 2 (Resolution 1) and that votes cast by him/her, other than as proxy holder, would be disregarded because of that interest. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies (where he has been appropriately authorised) in favour of Item 2 (Resolution 1). If you do not wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting to vote on Item 2 (Resolution 1) in the manner indicated above, the Company encourages you to complete the voting directions in respect of Item 2 (Resolution 1) in Step 2 of the proxy form. Other key management personnel of the Company and their closely related parties will not cast any votes in respect of Item 2 (Resolution 1) that arise from any undirected proxy that they hold. C. PROXIES 1. A Shareholder entitled to attend and cast two or more votes at the Annual General Meeting, the Shareholder is entitled to appoint two proxies.

2. If a Shareholder appoints two proxies, each proxy may be appointed to represent a speciﬁed proportion or number of the Shareholder's votes. If the proportion or number is not speciﬁed, each proxy may exercise half of the Shareholder's votes. Fractional votes will be disregarded.

3. A proxy form is attached to this Notice of Meeting. If you wish to appoint two proxies, you may obtain another proxy form from the Company or copy the enclosed form.

4. A person appointed as proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.

5. Where a proxy is appointed by a Shareholder's attorney, the authority or power of attorney under which the proxy form is signed (or a certiﬁed copy of the authority or power of attorney) must be lodged with the proxy form.

6. To appoint a proxy, a proxy form must be signed by the Shareholder or the Shareholder's attorney duly authorised in writing. If the Shareholder is a corporation, the proxy form must be signed as provided by section 127 of the Corporations Act or the corporation's constitution.

7. To be effective, a proxy form (and, if it is signed by an attorney, the authority or power of attorney under which it is signed, a certiﬁed copy of the authority or power of attorney or proof of appointment to the satisfaction of the Chairman or his delegate) must be received by the Company's Share Registrar, Link Market Services Limited, by 11:30am on Sunday 18 November 2018. The proxy form should be posted to: Locked Bag A14, Sydney South, NSW, 1235. Alternatively, the proxy form can be sent by facsimile to Link Market Services Limited on (02) 9287 0309 so that it reaches the Share Registrar by the required time and date.

8. If a Shareholder holds a share jointly with another person or persons, either of them may sign the proxy form.

9. Should the Shareholder desire to direct the proxy how to vote, the Shareholder should mark the appropriate column in respect of one or more items on the proxy form, otherwise the proxy may vote as he or she thinks ﬁt or abstain from voting. D. "SNAPSHOT" TIME The Company has determined that in accordance with Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) (Regulations) for the purpose of voting at the meeting, shares will be taken to be held by those persons recorded on the share register as at 7.00pm on Sunday 18 November 2018. DATED at Sydney this 9 October 2018. By Order of the Board John Palisi Company Secretary EXPLANATORY NOTES This Explanatory Statement is an explanation of, and contains information about, the resolutions to be considered at the Annual General Meeting, which are set out in the accompanying Notice of Meeting, to assist Shareholders to determine how they wish to vote on the resolutions. This Explanatory Statement forms part of the accompanying Notice of Meeting and should be read together with the Notice of Meeting. A. ORDINARY BUSINESS ITEM 1 REPORTS In accordance with the requirements of section 317 of the Corporations Act, the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2018 will be presented to the meeting. There is no requirement for a formal resolution on this agenda item. However, Shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about, and comment on, the reports. ITEM 2 REMUNERATION REPORT (RESOLUTION 1) The Board is submitting its Remuneration Report to shareholders for consideration and adoption by way of a non-binding advisory ordinary resolution. The Remuneration Report (which forms part of the Directors' Report) contains an explanation of the Company's remuneration policy and the remuneration arrangements in place for Directors and certain senior executives and key management personnel. Shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about, and comment on, the Remuneration Report. The Shareholder vote on the Remuneration Report is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. The Board unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of the adoption of the Remuneration Report. ITEM 3 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MS CASS O'CONNOR (RESOLUTION 2) Ms O'Connor has over 30 years' experience as a director of ASX listed companies, Federal and State government and unlisted entities. For the past 18 years she has managed her own corporate advisory company. Ms O'Connor is currently Chair of Audit and Risk Committee and non-executive director of Carriageworks Limited, a shareholder and director of multi-award winning independent television and ﬁlm production entity Goalpost Pictures and a non-executive director of TRIBE, a leading inﬂuencer marketing and content platform. Ms O'Connor has previously worked for Bain & Co, Deutsche Bank, Turnbull & Partners, Goldman Sachs (Australia) and Carnegie, Wylie & Company. Ms O'Connor is a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee. Ms O'Connor was ﬁrst appointed to the Board in 2015. The Board (with Ms O'Connor abstaining) unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the election of Ms O'Connor. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of this resolution. B. DEFINITIONS Annual General Meeting means the general meeting of Shareholders convened by this Notice of Meeting, to be held on Tuesday, 20 November 2018 at 11.30am at Murphy Room, Soﬁtel Sydney Darling Harbour, 12 Darling Drive, Sydney NSW 2000. Company means Prime Media Group Limited ACN 000 764 867. Director means a director of the Company. Notice of Meeting means the Notice of Annual General Meeting of which this Explanatory Memorandum forms part. Shareholders means the members of the Company who are registered as the holders of one or more of the Shares as at the relevant time and Shareholder means any one of them. Shares means fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company and Share means any one of them. 2 PRIME MEDIA GROUP | NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018 3 www.primemedia.com.au LODGE YOUR VOTE Prime Media Group Limited ACN 000 764 867 *X99999999999* X99999999999 PROXY FORM I/We being a member(s) of Prime Media Group Limited and entitled to attend and vote hereby appoint: 1PETS APPOINT A PROXY the Chairman of the Meeting (mark box) OR if you are NOT appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, please write the name of the person or body corporate you are appointing as your proxy or failing the person or body corporate named, or if no person or body corporate is named, the Chairman of the Meeting, as my/our proxy to act on my/our behalf (including to vote in accordance with the following directions or, if no directions have been given and to the extent permitted by the law, as the proxy sees ﬁt) at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, 20 November 2018 at the Murphy Room Soﬁtel Sydney Darling Harbour, 12 Darling Drive, Sydney NSW 2000 (the Meeting) and at any postponement or adjournment of the Meeting. Important for Resolution 1: If the Chairman of the Meeting is your proxy, either by appointment or by default, and you have not indicated your voting intention below, you expressly authorise the Chairman of the Meeting to exercise the proxy in respect of Resolution 1, even though the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Company's Key Management Personnel (KMP). The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote all available undirected proxies in favour of each item of business. VOTING DIRECTIONS Proxies will only be valid and accepted by the Company if they are signed and received no later than 48 hours before the Meeting. Please read the voting instructions overleaf before marking any boxes with an T Resolutions For Against Abstain* 1 Remuneration Report 2 Re-election of Director - Ms Cass O'Connor  * If you mark the Abstain box for a particular Item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on your behalf on a show of hands or on a poll and yourvotes will not be counted in computing the required majority on a poll. 2PETS SIGNATURE OF SHAREHOLDERS - THIS MUST BE COMPLETED This form should be signed by the shareholder. If a joint holding, either shareholder may sign. If signed by the shareholder's attorney, the power of attorney must have been previously noted by the registry or a certiﬁed copy attached to this form. If executed by a company, the form must be executed in accordance with the company's constitution and the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). 3PETS Shareholder 1 (Individual) Joint Shareholder 2 (Individual) Joint Shareholder 3 (Individual) Sole Director and Sole Company Secretary Director/Company Secretary (Delete one) Director PRT PRX1801C *PRT PRX1801C* HOW TO COMPLETE THIS SHAREHOLDER PROXY FORM YOUR NAME AND ADDRESS This is your name and address as it appears on the Company's share register. If this information is incorrect, please make the correction on the form. Shareholders sponsored by a broker should advise their broker of any changes. Please note: you cannot change ownership of your shares using this form. APPOINTMENT OF PROXY If you wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, mark the box in Step 1. If you wish to appoint someone other than the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, please write the name of that individual or body corporate in Step 1. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. DEFAULT TO CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING Any directed proxies that are not voted on a poll at the Meeting will default to the Chairman of the Meeting, who is required to vote those proxies as directed. Any undirected proxies that default to the Chairman of the Meeting will be voted according to the instructions set out in this Proxy Form, including where the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of KMP. VOTES ON ITEMS OF BUSINESS - PROXY APPOINTMENT You may direct your proxy how to vote by placing a mark in one of the boxes opposite each item of business. All your shares will be voted in accordance with such a direction unless you indicate only a portion of voting rights are to be voted on any item by inserting the percentage or number of shares you wish to vote in the appropriate box or boxes. If you do not mark any of the boxes on the items of business, your proxy may vote as he or she chooses. If you mark more than one box on an item your vote on that item will be invalid. APPOINTMENT OF A SECOND PROXY You are entitled to appoint up to two persons as proxies to attend the Meeting and vote on a poll. If you wish to appoint a second proxy, an additional Proxy Form may be obtained by telephoning the Company's share registry or you may copy this form and return them both together. To appoint a second proxy you must: (a) on each of the ﬁrst Proxy Form and the second Proxy Form state the percentage of your voting rights or number of shares applicable to that form. If the appointments do not specify the percentage or number of votes that each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half your votes. Fractions of votes will be disregarded; and

(b) return both forms together. SIGNING INSTRUCTIONS You must sign this form as follows in the spaces provided: Individual: where the holding is in one name, the holder must sign. Joint Holding: where the holding is in more than one name, either shareholder may sign. Power of Attorney: to sign under Power of Attorney, you must lodge the Power of Attorney with the registry. If you have not previously lodged this document for notation, please attach a certiﬁed photocopy of the Power of Attorney to this form when you return it. Companies: where the company has a Sole Director who is also the Sole Company Secretary, this form must be signed by that person. If the company (pursuant to section 204A of the Corporations Act 2001) does not have a Company Secretary, a Sole Director can also sign alone. Otherwise this form must be signed by a Director jointly with either another Director or a Company Secretary. Please indicate the ofﬁce held by signing in the appropriate place. CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES If a representative of the corporation is to attend the Meeting the appropriate "Certiﬁcate of Appointment of Corporate Representative" should be produced prior to admission in accordance with the Notice of Meeting. A form of the certiﬁcate may be obtained from the Company's share registry or online atwww.linkmarketservices.com.au. LODGEMENT OF A PROXY FORM This Proxy Form (and any Power of Attorney under which it is signed) must be received at an address given below by 11:30am on Sunday, 18 November 2018, being not later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Any Proxy Form received after that time will not be valid for the scheduled Meeting. Proxy Forms may be lodged using the reply paid envelope or:  ONLINE www.linkmarketservices.com.au Login to the Link website using the holding details as shown on the Proxy Form. Select 'Voting' and follow the prompts to lodge your vote. To use the online lodgement facility, shareholders will need their "Holder Identiﬁer" (Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identiﬁcation Number (HIN) as shown on the front of the Proxy Form). BY MAIL Prime Media Group Limited C/- Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14 Sydney South NSW 1235 Australia  BY FAX +61 2 9287 0309  BY HAND delivering it to Link Market Services Limited* 1A Homebush Bay Drive Rhodes NSW 2138 * During business hours (Monday to Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm)  IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, PLEASE BRING THIS FORM WITH YOU. THIS WILL ASSIST IN REGISTERING YOUR ATTENDANCE. Attachments Original document

