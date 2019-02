APPENDIX 4D

Financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

31 Dec 2017 Up/(Down) Movement Restated1 $'000 % $'000 103,977 (6,086) (5.9%) 24,326 (2,405) (9.9%) (4,847) (2,003) 41.3% (31,016) 31,016 100.0% (11,426) 26,645 233.2% 3,733 (8,025) (215.0%) (8,597) 18,779 218.4% Franked Amount per amount per Tax rate for share share franking (cents) (cents) credit Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil There are no dividend or distribution reinvestment plans in operation. EARNINGS PER SECURITY (CENTS PER SHARE) Current Previous Period Corresponding Period Basic EPS 2.8 (2.3) Basic EPS excluding specific items 2.8 3.7 Net tangible assets per security (cents) 7.8 3.1 All comparisons to the half-year ended 31 December 2017

Total revenue 97,890

Earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and 21,921 amortisation (EBITDA)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses Impairment of intangible assets

Operating profit/(loss)

Net tax expense/(benefit)

Net profit attributable to members

DIVIDEND INFORMATION

Final dividend 2018 (paid during current reporting period)

Interim dividend 2019 (not yet paid)

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Annual Report for Prime Media Group Limited and its controlled entities and any public announcements made in the period by Prime Media Group Limited in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules.

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 of Prime Media Group Limited and its controlled entities, which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.

Note 1: The Group applied, for the first time, AASB 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and AASB 9 Financial Instruments. Certain comparative figures in the interim consolidated statement of profit or loss have been adjusted where necessary to conform to current year presentation.

Your directors submit their report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

This half-year report includes the results of Prime Media Group Limited ("the Company") and the entities that it controlled during the period ("the Group"). The Group's functional and presentation currency is AUD ($).

The directors in office during the half-year and until the date of this report (unless otherwise stated) were as follows:

John K Hartigan (Chair)

Ian R Neal

Peter J Macourt

Cass O'Connor

Ian C Audsley (Chief Executive Officer)

RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS

STATUTORY RESULT

The Group's consolidated profit after tax attributable to the members of Prime Media Group Limited was $10,182,000, which represents an increase of $18,779,000 or 218.4% on the prior period. The prior period loss of $8,597,000 included a non-cash impairment charge of $31,016,000 and an associated release of deferred tax liabilities arising from impairment of $9,305,000. As set out in the table on the following page, the Group's core net profit after tax (non-IFRS measure) and before specific items of $10,182,000 (2017: $14,014,000) declined $3,832,000 or 27.3% on the prior period.

Revenue for the period has been reported in accordance with the new accounting standard AASB 15 Revenue from contracts with customers. The Group has historically recognised revenue from advertising inclusive of agency commissions and brought to account the cost of commission as a cost of sale. Under the new standard, the Group is required to recognise revenue net of agency commission. As set out in Note 2 to the financial statements, this treatment has been applied to the prior year comparatives reducing revenue recognised and cost of sales by the amount of agency commissions. The Group's net profit after tax remained unchanged.

Revenue from contracts with customers of $97,443,000 decreased by $5,790,000 or 5.6% on the prior period. During the reporting period, the Group maintained a market leading total revenue share of 41.4% in the aggregated regional market of

New South Wales and Victoria. The Group's advertising revenue in the aggregated regional market declined by 5.3% on the prior period, which was in line with the market decline of 5.3% in the same period.

Total operating expenses of $25,862,000 decreased by $1,899,000 or 6.8% on the prior period. Employee benefit expense of $16,812,000 declined by $1,186,000 or 6.6% on the prior period. The reduction in employee costs was largely attributable to a reduction in key management personnel costs in the current reporting period. The prior period included non-recurring legal and consultancy expenses of $865,000.

Net cash flow from operating activities of $7,849,000 declined $8,113,000 or 50.8% compared to the prior period. The decrease in operating cash flows is in part due to the continued decline in advertising revenues, the increase in affiliate fee rate under the new program supply agreement with the Seven Network and the initial payment of spectrum licence fees totalling $6,215,000 under the new licensing regime. Included in the spectrum licence fee payments in this reporting period were spectrum licence fees accrued in the 2018 financial year and paid in this reporting period of $4,518,000. No spectrum licence fees were paid in the prior period.

During the reporting period, the Group extended its program supply agreement with the Seven Network from 1 July 2018 for a period of 5 years. As part of the contract extension, the Group made an upfront payment of $15,000,000 to the Seven Network. As a consequence, net interest-bearing debt increased by $7,902,000 during the period to $22,695,000 at 31

December 2018. The bank loan facility limit was reduced to $40 million at 31 December 2018. Finance costs of $685,000 or 20.4% favourable to the prior period due to the lower average interest bearing debt levels.

CORE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

Core net profit after tax (non-IFRS measure) and before specific items of $10,182,000 (2017: $14,014,000) declined $3,832,000 or 27.3% on the prior period.

CONSOLIDATED

− Impairment of broadcast licences (non-cash) − Release of deferred tax liability arising from impairment − Redundancies − Non-recurring legal and consulting expenses − Income tax benefit related to specific items 31 DEC 2018 31 DEC 2017 RESTATED $'000 $'000 10,182 (8,597) - 31,016 - (9,305) - 421 - 865 - (386) Core net profit before specific items and after tax attributable to members of Prime Media Group Limited 10,182 14,014 INTERIM DIVIDEND No dividends were proposed or paid during this reporting period. ROUNDING OF AMOUNTS Profit/(Loss) for the period

The amounts contained in this report and in the half-year financial report have been rounded to the nearest $1,000 (unless otherwise stated) under the option available to the Company under ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191. The Company is an entity to which the Class Order applies.

AUDITORS INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

The Directors have received and are satisfied with the 'Audit Independence Declaration' provided by the Company's external directors, Ernst & Young, which is included on page 3.

P. J. Macourt

Director

Sydney, 26 February 2019

Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2018