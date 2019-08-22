ASX Release: Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Your directors submit their report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

DIRECTORS

The names and details of the Company's directors in office during the financial year and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Names, qualifications, experience and special responsibilities

John K. Hartigan

Non-Executive Chair (appointed 15 May 2014)

Mr Hartigan headed News Corporation's Australian operations as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of News Limited (now known as News Corp Australia). He was also a director of FOXTEL and Chairman of Australian News Channel, which owns and operates Sky News. He has worked in advisory positions for the American Australian Association and the NSW Export and Investment Advisory Board. Mr Hartigan is a trustee of the Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust, a Lifetime Member of The Bradman Foundation, a director of the Australian Paralympic Committee and was previously Chairman of Destination NSW.

Ian R. Neal

Non-Executive Director (appointed 6 June 2008)

Mr Neal is a Chair for the Executive Connection and consults on business strategy and implementation from a perspective of maximising shareholder value. Mr Neal was co-founder and managing director of Nanyang Ventures Pty Limited from 1993 to 2004. Mr Neal's professional background is in financial markets, commencing as an equities analyst and moving to various banking positions until establishing Nanyang Ventures. Mr Neal is a life member of the Financial Services Institute of Australia, a previous National President of The Securities Institute of Australia and was a member of the first Corporate Governance Council which established the Corporate Governance Guidelines. Mr Neal is Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Peter J. Macourt

Non-Executive Director (appointed 1 September 2014)

Mr Macourt is currently Chairman of Sky Network Television Limited and Virtus Health Limited. He is also a former director of FOXTEL and a former director and chief operating officer of News Limited and Independent Newspapers Limited. Mr Macourt is Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.