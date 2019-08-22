ASX Release: Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Log in
0
08/22/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

APPENDIX 4E

Financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

30 June 2019

30 June

Up/(Down)

Movement %

$'000

2018

Restated1

$'000

Total revenue

Earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses Impairment of intangible assets

191,862

201,251

(9,389)

(4.7%)

38,469

45,157

(6,688)

(14.8%)

(11,879)

(9,618)

2,261

23.5%

(14,018)

(51,690)

(37,672)

(72.9%)

Operating profit/(loss)

11,402

(17,601)

29,004

164.8%

Net tax expense/(benefit)

(4,054)

5,326

(9,380)

(176.1%)

Net profit for the period attributable to members

7,348

(12,275)

19,623

159.9%

DIVIDEND INFORMATION

Franked

Tax rate for

Amount per

amount per

franking

share

share

credit

Interim dividend 2019 (paid during current reporting period)

-

-

-

Final dividend 2019

-

-

-

There are no dividend or distribution reinvestment plans in operation.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Previous

Current

Corresponding

Period

Period

Basic EPS (cents)

2.0

(3.4)

Basic EPS excluding specific items (cents)

2.0

(3.4)

Net tangible assets per security (cents)

11.4

8.2

The information in this Appendix 4E is based on the financial statements which have been audited by Ernst & Young. The financial statements include an independent auditor's report to the members of Prime Media Group Limited. Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Annual Report for Prime Media Group Limited and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2019 including directors' report, financial statements and notes to the financial statements.

Note 1: The Group applied, for this annual reporting period, AASB 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and AASB 9 Financial Instruments. Certain comparative figures in the consolidated statement of profit or loss have been adjusted where necessary to conform to current year presentation.

P R I M E M E D I A G R O U P L I M I T E D A B N 9 7 0 0 0 7 6 4 8 6 7 A N D I T S C O N T R O L L E D E N T I T I E S

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

ABN 97 000 764 867

ANNUAL REPORT

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Corporate Information

ABN 97 000 764 867

This annual report covers both Prime Media Group Limited ("the Company") as an individual entity and the consolidated entity comprising Prime Media Group Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group"). The Group's functional and presentation currency is AUD ($).

NAME

POSITION

DATE APPOINTED

DATE RETIRED

Directors:

John K. Hartigan

Chair

15 May 2014

-

Ian R. Neal

6 June 2008

-

Peter J. Macourt

1 September 2014

-

Cass A. O'Connor

21 April 2015

-

Robbie L. Sefton

8 April 2019

-

Ian C. Audsley

Chief Executive Officer

24 June 2010

-

Registered Office

363 Antill Street

Watson ACT 2602

Ph: 02 6242 3700

Share Register

Link Market Services Limited

Level 12

680 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Ph: 1300 554 474

Prime Media Group Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (Listing Code PRT).

Bank

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ)

Auditors

Ernst & Young

P R I M E M E D I A G R O U P L I M I T E D - A N N U A L R E P O R T

20 19

1

Directors' Report

Your directors submit their report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

DIRECTORS

The names and details of the Company's directors in office during the financial year and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Names, qualifications, experience and special responsibilities

John K. Hartigan

Non-Executive Chair (appointed 15 May 2014)

Mr Hartigan headed News Corporation's Australian operations as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of News Limited (now known as News Corp Australia). He was also a director of FOXTEL and Chairman of Australian News Channel, which owns and operates Sky News. He has worked in advisory positions for the American Australian Association and the NSW Export and Investment Advisory Board. Mr Hartigan is a trustee of the Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust, a Lifetime Member of The Bradman Foundation, a director of the Australian Paralympic Committee and was previously Chairman of Destination NSW.

Ian R. Neal

Non-Executive Director (appointed 6 June 2008)

Mr Neal is a Chair for the Executive Connection and consults on business strategy and implementation from a perspective of maximising shareholder value. Mr Neal was co-founder and managing director of Nanyang Ventures Pty Limited from 1993 to 2004. Mr Neal's professional background is in financial markets, commencing as an equities analyst and moving to various banking positions until establishing Nanyang Ventures. Mr Neal is a life member of the Financial Services Institute of Australia, a previous National President of The Securities Institute of Australia and was a member of the first Corporate Governance Council which established the Corporate Governance Guidelines. Mr Neal is Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Peter J. Macourt

Non-Executive Director (appointed 1 September 2014)

Mr Macourt is currently Chairman of Sky Network Television Limited and Virtus Health Limited. He is also a former director of FOXTEL and a former director and chief operating officer of News Limited and Independent Newspapers Limited. Mr Macourt is Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

P R I M E M E D I A G R O U P L I M I T E D - A N N U A L R E P O R T

20 19

2

Disclaimer

Prime Media Group Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:32:01 UTC
