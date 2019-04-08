ASX Release: Appointment of Non-Executive Director - Robbie Sefton

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Sydney, Monday, 8 April 2019: Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Robbie Sefton as a non-executive director of the company, effective 8 April 2019.

It is intended that Ms Sefton will stand for election as a director at Prime's 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Chairman of PRIME MEDIA, Mr John Hartigan said:

"We are delighted to welcome Robbie to the Board of Prime Media Group. In her various public roles Robbie has made a substantial contribution to regional Australia and the nation. I can't think of a person better suited to making a contribution to Prime's Board".

Robbie Sefton said "I am delighted to join the Board of Prime and look forward to working with the Board to further opportunities for Prime, its shareholders and employees. Prime is an exceptional regional business commanding the lion's share of the television audience and advertising revenue. I am excited to be able to make a contribution."

About Robbie Sefton:

Robbie is a wool, meat and grain farmer and also the managing director of Seftons, a national strategic marketing communications company based in Tamworth, NSW. Robbie has been a member on the Reserve Bank of Australia's Small Business Finance Panel. She is currently the Deputy Chair of the National Australia Day Council and a board member of the newly created Cooperative Research Centre for High Performing Soils. Robbie was recently appointed by the federal government's Minister for Regional Services to be a committee member to review telecommunications services in regional, rural and remote parts of Australia.

Robbie's achievements include being named a Westpac / Australian Financial Review Woman of Influence, Agrifutures Australia NSW Rural Woman of the Year and she is a graduate of the Australian Rural Leadership Program which was also a board member of the Foundation for six years."

Ian Audsley

Chief Executive Officer

