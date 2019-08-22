ASX Release: FY19 Results Presentation

Financial result for the year ended 30 June 2019

FULL YEAR RESULT 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

CORE NET PROFIT*: $17.2 million within market guidance

STATUTORY PROFIT: $7.3 million, up 159.9% on prior year

IMPAIRMENT: of $14.0 million against television broadcast licences and other intangible assets

TOTAL REVENUE: $191.9 million down 4.7% on prior year

Total advertising revenue share: market leading 41.5 share^

EBITDA: $38.5 million down 14.8% on prior year

OPERATING COSTS: down $3.2 million or 5.9% on prior year

Employee benefits expenses down $1.4 million or 3.8% on prior year

NET OPERATING CASHFLOW: $22.5 million, down $9.6M or 30.0% on prior year:

Increase in affiliation fee. $6.2 million in spectrum licence fees accrued in FY18 and paid in this period.

NET INTEREST BEARING DEBT: $9.6 million, down from $14.8 million at 30 June 2018

Core net profit is a non IFRS measure that in the opinion of the Directors is useful in understanding and appraising the

company's performance. A reconciliation of statutory profit after tax to core net profit is set out on slide 5 of this presentation.

^ Source: KPMG three aggregated regional markets of Northern New South Wales, Southern New South Wales and Victoria industry data