ASX Release: FY19 Results Presentation

Investor briefing on 23 August 2019
Financial result for the year ended 30 June 2019
FULL YEAR RESULT 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR
CORE NET PROFIT*: $17.2 million within market guidance
STATUTORY PROFIT: $7.3 million, up 159.9% on prior year
IMPAIRMENT: of $14.0 million against television broadcast licences and other intangible assets
TOTAL REVENUE: $191.9 million down 4.7% on prior year
Total advertising revenue share: market leading 41.5 share^
EBITDA: $38.5 million down 14.8% on prior year
OPERATING COSTS: down $3.2 million or 5.9% on prior year
Employee benefits expenses down $1.4 million or 3.8% on prior year
NET OPERATING CASHFLOW: $22.5 million, down $9.6M or 30.0% on prior year:
Increase in affiliation fee.
$6.2 million in spectrum licence fees accrued in FY18 and paid in this period.
NET INTEREST BEARING DEBT: $9.6 million, down from $14.8 million at 30 June 2018
Core net profit is a non IFRS measure that in the opinion of the Directors is useful in understanding and appraising the
company's performance. A reconciliation of statutory profit after tax to core net profit is set out on slide 5 of this presentation.
^ Source: KPMG three aggregated regional markets of Northern New South Wales, Southern New South Wales and Victoria industry data
APPLICATION OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS
AASB 15 Revenue from contracts with customers
Historically revenue from advertising recognised inclusive of agency commissions and brought to account the cost of commission as a cost of sale
Under the new standard, the Group's relationship is with media buyers and media agencies and accordingly advertising revenue is to be recognised net of agency commission
Certain comparative financial information has been restated to conform to current year presentation
Decrease in FY18 Revenue from contracts with customers: $17,907,000
Decrease in FY18 Cost of sales: $17,907,000
No change to FY18 Statutory loss of $12,275,000
TOTAL REVENUE
EBITDA
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (CPS)
CORE EARNINGS
PROFIT/(LOSS) AFTER TAX
SPECIFIC ITEMS
Impairment of television broadcast licences and other intangibles
Release of deferred tax liability arising from impairment
Redundancies
Non-recurring legal and consulting expenses
Income tax benefit related to specific items
CORE PROFIT EXCLUDING SPECIFIC ITEMS AND AFTER TAX
