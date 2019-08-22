Log in
ASX Release: FY19 Results Presentation

08/22/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

Investor briefing on 23 August 2019

Financial result for the year ended 30 June 2019

FULL YEAR RESULT 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

  • CORE NET PROFIT*: $17.2 million within market guidance
  • STATUTORY PROFIT: $7.3 million, up 159.9% on prior year
  • IMPAIRMENT: of $14.0 million against television broadcast licences and other intangible assets
  • TOTAL REVENUE: $191.9 million down 4.7% on prior year
    • Total advertising revenue share: market leading 41.5 share^
  • EBITDA: $38.5 million down 14.8% on prior year
  • OPERATING COSTS: down $3.2 million or 5.9% on prior year
    • Employee benefits expenses down $1.4 million or 3.8% on prior year
  • NET OPERATING CASHFLOW: $22.5 million, down $9.6M or 30.0% on prior year:
    • Increase in affiliation fee.
    • $6.2 million in spectrum licence fees accrued in FY18 and paid in this period.
  • NET INTEREST BEARING DEBT: $9.6 million, down from $14.8 million at 30 June 2018
  • Core net profit is a non IFRS measure that in the opinion of the Directors is useful in understanding and appraising the

company's performance. A reconciliation of statutory profit after tax to core net profit is set out on slide 5 of this presentation.

^ Source: KPMG three aggregated regional markets of Northern New South Wales, Southern New South Wales and Victoria industry data

APPLICATION OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

  • AASB 15 Revenue from contracts with customers
    • Historically revenue from advertising recognised inclusive of agency commissions and brought to account the cost of commission as a cost of sale
    • Under the new standard, the Group's relationship is with media buyers and media agencies and accordingly advertising revenue is to be recognised net of agency commission
    • Certain comparative financial information has been restated to conform to current year presentation
    • Decrease in FY18 Revenue from contracts with customers: $17,907,000
    • Decrease in FY18 Cost of sales: $17,907,000
    • No change to FY18 Statutory loss of $12,275,000

STATUTORY RESULTS

FY19

FY18

VARIANCE

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

Revenue from services

190,674

200,073

(9,399)

(4.7%)

Interest income

141

134

7

5.2%

Other income

1,047

1,044

3

0.3%

TOTAL REVENUE

191,862

201,251

(9,389)

(4.7%)

EBITDA

38,469

45,157

(6,688)

(14.8%)

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

7,348

(12,275)

19,623

159.9%

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (CPS)

2.0

(3.4)

CORE EARNINGS

PROFIT/(LOSS) AFTER TAX

SPECIFIC ITEMS

Impairment of television broadcast licences and other intangibles

Release of deferred tax liability arising from impairment

Redundancies

Non-recurring legal and consulting expenses

Income tax benefit related to specific items

CORE PROFIT EXCLUDING SPECIFIC ITEMS AND AFTER TAX

FY19

FY18

VARIANCE

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

7,348

(12,275)

19,623

159.9%

14,018 51,690

(4,205) (15,507)

  • 1,019

- 911

  • (579)

17,161

25,259

(8,098)

(32.1%)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prime Media Group Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:27:10 UTC
