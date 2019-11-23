AT&T Black Friday Deals for 2019: The Top Early AT&T Wireless & Apple, Pixel, Galaxy & More Android Cell Phone Deals Compared by Consumer Walk

Here’s a review of the top early AT&T Wireless & cell phone deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on Apple iPhone 11, X & 8, Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S10 & more Android smartphones

Here’s a comparison of the best early AT&T deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant early Black Friday savings on Apple iPhone 11, XR, 8, Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 4 and 3 cell phones and AT&T internet and TV bundles by clicking the links below.

Best AT&T deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

AT&T plans can be paired with select phones from their promotional cell phone lineup. Overall, the best option for smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with an AMOLED display, although the Google Pixel 4 XL has a more impressive camera. iOS users are not lacking in choices from the Apple iPhone models provided by AT&T Wireless which includes the latest Apple iPhone 11 and the older Apple iPhone 8.

What are Black Friday deals and how do they work? Most Black Friday deals involve large discounts on items across every product category. Last year, toys offered during the sales holiday were listed with an average saving of 31 percent, based on data recorded by Adobe Digital Insights.

Black Friday shoppers continue to shift away from physical stores every year due to the convenience and better deals offered by online retailers. In 2018, around half of all holiday shoppers confirmed they preferred shopping for deals online instead of driving to a retail outlet, according to Deloitte. In contrast, only 36% continued to favor in-store purchases over online spending.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191123005042/en/