AT&T Collaborates With NYU WIRELESS

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU WIRELESS announced today that AT&T has rejoined the NYU WIRELESS research center at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering. AT&T is the research center's 13th industrial affiliate partner.

We're also announcing AT&T's Chief Technology Officer and President, AT&T Labs, Andre Fuetsch, will be a featured keynote speaker at the 6th annual Brooklyn 5G Summit, on April 24-25, 2019 at the NYU Tandon campus in Brooklyn, New York.

"We're excited to rejoin NYU WIRELESS this year and work with the research center on next generation and innovative projects in V2X as well as positioning and sensing technologies in the coming year," said Fuetsch.

"We are delighted to have AT&T, one of America's leading carriers and a true visionary in 5G, rejoining our research center," added NYU WIRELESS director Prof. Theodore (Ted) Rappaport. "We welcome the personal involvement and expertise of AT&T's top researchers within our center and on our board of directors. We are looking forward to a deep technical bond with AT&T and are eager to give them access to our best students and ideas."

As an Industrial Affiliate partner, AT&T joins a forward-looking group of global wireless companies that are pursuing cutting edge technologies and applications that will drive the next decade of wireless communication networks.

NYU WIRELESS is a multi-disciplinary academic research center that is pioneering 5G and 6G communication networks, and pursuing foundational theories for future millimeter wave and Terahertz systems. Centered at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and involving more than 100 faculty and students throughout the entire NYU community, NYU WIRELESS offers its faculty, students and Industrial Affiliate members a world-class research environment that is creating fundamental knowledge and techniques for next-generation mass-deployable wireless devices and systems across a wide range of applications and markets. This center combines the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, NYU School of Medicine, and NYU Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, and offers a depth of expertise with unparalleled capabilities for the creation of new wireless circuits and systems as well as new health care solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.nyuwireless.com.

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country's foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit engineering.nyu.edu.

