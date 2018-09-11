AT&T Crowned Best U.S. Network in Largest Ever Mobile Performance Evaluation

DULLES, Va., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of scientific testing, collecting and analyzing millions of data points across America, Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) has today released the findings of the most comprehensive U.S. study into wireless connectivity to date. The results reveal that AT&T has won the top accolade of “Best Network OneScore” for its overall national wireless network performance.



AT&T tops GWS' OneScore Best Network test



What makes the GWS OneScore ranking unique is that it combines engineering drive test data with consumer research. It takes into account both real-world wireless network performance as well as real consumer opinion on what they want from their network (from coverage to reliability, data speed, voice quality and video performance).

“At home or on the road, people expect to use their mobile network to provide reliable service wherever they are and for whatever reason,” said Dr. Paul Carter, CEO and founder of Global Wireless Solutions. “This first of its kind nationwide study shows some impressive performances from some operators, but AT&T’s overall performance pushes them ahead of the rest.”

This is the most comprehensive program GWS has conducted in the U.S. Testing was done in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This was accomplished by driving nearly one million miles in 501 markets across the U.S. including major metropolitan areas, smaller urban cities as well as rural towns - representing a total population of over 300 million (94% of the U.S.). Additional details on the study and methodology can be found at www.gwsolutions.com/bestnetwork-USA.

Findings from the study include:

Overall, based on the nationwide voice and data test results combined with consumer research, AT&T has the Best Network OneScore ranking. Verizon is second with T-Mobile third and Sprint fourth.

Verizon edges out AT&T for a win for fastest mobile internet upload tasks, like posting videos, photos, and other social media content.

AT&T has the best video streaming quality and quickest loading time.

AT&T scores top for voice retainability (i.e. lowest number of dropped calls), while T-Mobile takes the lead for best voice quality on calls made.

Sprint is the only network to not finish first in any of the voice and data tests.

Methodology and notes to editors:

GWS conducted directed benchmark testing in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from January 2018 to August 2018. GWS drove close to one million miles across 501 regions throughout the U.S. during the testing process, resulting in the completion of over 8 million individual controlled voice and data tests.

GWS collection and evaluation of data was done using Rohde & Schwarz Diversity Benchmarker II test equipment, Samsung Galaxy mobile devices, and GWS’ Mobistat data evaluation and reporting platform.

All survey figures, unless stated otherwise, are from a study commissioned by GWS and conducted by Toluna. Total sample size was 5,000 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between June 19 – 30, 2018. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of Americans (aged 18+).

About Global Wireless Solutions, Inc.:

Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. defines the industry standard for network benchmarking, analysis and testing. Its proprietary OneScore network ranking combines high-level network testing data with real-world network usage scenarios to make the results of testing relatable and easy to understand. Working with some of the world’s largest wireless network providers, GWS offers high-quality network data and engineering analysis through a suite of benchmarking products, services, and OneMeasure diagnostic apps that includes drive, venue, and in-building testing.

Firmly rooted in a deep understanding of network engineering, GWS provides best-in-class, turnkey solutions to help customers better understand overall network performance as today’s wireless networks grow and evolve. Founded in 1996, GWS is headquartered in Dulles, VA. At last count, GWS has driven 11.5 million data collection miles for its customers. For more information, visit www.gwsolutions.com and follow us on Twitter at @gwsolutionsinc .

