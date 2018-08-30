Log in
AT&T / DIRECTV Has Dropped beIN SPORTS

08/30/2018 | 12:48am CEST

AT&T / DIRECTV / DIRECTV NOW Have Chosen to Deny their Customers Access to beIN’s Unparalleled Sports Coverage of LaLiga, Ligue 1, MotoGP, MotoAmerica, WTA, Conference USA, and More

beIN SPORTS announces AT&T / DIRECTV / DIRECTV NOW’s decision to drop beIN SPORTS from their channel lineup.

“Despite beIN SPORTS USA’s offer to extend its contract with AT&T / DIRECTV / DIRECTV NOW, they chose to abruptly cease negotiations and drop the beIN SPORTS channels from their lineup. beIN SPORTS remains committed 24-7 to re-establishing access to our service in an effort to move our channels to lower priced packages that ultimately save viewers money,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS’ Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada.

“AT&T / DIRECTV / DIRECTV NOW, conversely, seek to keep beIN in higher more expensive tiers and have shown no intention of providing fans continued access to our world-class sports content, headlined by the 2018/2019 LaLiga season that millions of fans look forward to every week, and is widely considered to be the top soccer league in the world. beIN SPORTS remains committed to serving its loyal fans and will continue its industry fight to achieve carriage in lower priced tiers. beIN SPORTS continues to create and deliver some of the most compelling and exciting sports content in the industry, and we strive for that content to reach as large an audience as possible, without making our fans pay more for it,” added Briceño.

Subscribers who would like to continue watching beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, please visit www.keepbeINonDirecTV.com or call 1-877-789-1291 #KeepbeIN #StopCarrierBarriers!

For more information, please visit www.beinsports.com. Follow us on Twitter @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS En Español for breaking news and real-time updates.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS is the fastest-growing sports network in the world, offering viewers premium sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLigaLigue 1, Copa del Rey, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of motorsportstennis (WTA), rugbyboxing, mixed martial arts (MMA) and volleyball, among others. With the recent addition of Conference USA coverage, beIN SPORTS will also broadcast College Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Softball, and Volleyball. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on your computer, tablet or smart phone.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.