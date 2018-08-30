AT&T / DIRECTV Has Dropped beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS announces AT&T / DIRECTV / DIRECTV NOW’s decision to drop
beIN SPORTS from their channel lineup.
“Despite beIN SPORTS USA’s offer to extend its contract with AT&T /
DIRECTV / DIRECTV NOW, they chose to abruptly cease negotiations and
drop the beIN SPORTS channels from their lineup. beIN SPORTS remains
committed 24-7 to re-establishing access to our service in an effort to
move our channels to lower priced packages that ultimately save viewers
money,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS’ Deputy Managing Director for
the U.S. and Canada.
“AT&T / DIRECTV / DIRECTV NOW, conversely, seek to keep beIN in higher
more expensive tiers and have shown no intention of providing fans
continued access to our world-class sports content, headlined by the
2018/2019 LaLiga season that millions of fans look forward to every
week, and is widely considered to be the top soccer league in the world.
beIN SPORTS remains committed to serving its loyal fans and will
continue its industry fight to achieve carriage in lower priced tiers.
beIN SPORTS continues to create and deliver some of the most compelling
and exciting sports content in the industry, and we strive for that
content to reach as large an audience as possible, without making our
fans pay more for it,” added Briceño.
Subscribers who would like to continue watching beIN SPORTS and beIN
SPORTS en Español, please visit www.keepbeINonDirecTV.com
or call 1-877-789-1291 #KeepbeIN #StopCarrierBarriers!
For more information, please visit www.beinsports.com.
Follow us on Twitter @beINSPORTSUSA
and/or @ESbeINSPORTS
and like us on Facebook beIN
SPORTS USA and beIN
SPORTS En Español for breaking news and real-time updates.
About beIN SPORTS USA
Launched in 2012, beIN
SPORTS is the fastest-growing sports network in the world, offering
viewers premium sports content and entertainment across multiple
platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español
and live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS
is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue
1, Copa del Rey, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, as well as
news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world.
In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of motorsports, tennis (WTA), rugby, boxing, mixed
martial arts (MMA) and volleyball, among others. With the recent
addition of Conference
USA coverage, beIN SPORTS will also broadcast College Football,
Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Softball, and
Volleyball. Through beIN
SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the
exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches
offered in HD on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005806/en/