Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AT&T SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T, Inc. - T

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T), if they purchased the Company’s 1) securities between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or 2) shares issued in connection with its June 2018 acquisition of Time Warner.  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased AT&T securities as detailed above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-t/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 31, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

AT&T and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 24, 2018, following AT&T’s June 2018 acquisition of Time Warner, the Company disclosed its 3Q2018 results for the first full quarter post-Acquisition that included significant decreases in traditional DirecTV and DirecTV Now subscribers, despite its prior statements touting the expected subscriber growth potential.

On this news, the price of AT&T’s shares fell nearly 12%.

The case is Gross v. AT&T Inc. et al, 19-cv-2892.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $500,000 In AT&T Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
08:19pGEMALTO : Thales completes Gemalto takeover
AQ
08:16pACE METRIX : Reveals Top Creative from Q1
BU
08:12pEXPONENT : 2nd Annual GAR Live Construction Disputes
PU
08:09pNEC : Northgate Public Services Makes Three Acquisitions to Strengthen its International Healthcare Screening Offering
AQ
08:07pSTARPHARMA : Investor Presentation to Goldman Sachs Conference
PU
08:04pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. – SYNH
GL
08:01pLIXIL : Mrs Watanabe joins activist investors to shake up Japan Inc
RE
08:01pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuela oil exports stable in March despite sanctions, blackouts
RE
08:01pDominica's Cbi-Funded ‘Housing Revolution' Resettles Another 52 Families – Cs Global Partners
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3LIXIL GROUP CORP : LIXIL : Mrs Watanabe joins activist investors to shake up Japan Inc
4PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces Amendments to Standard By-L..
5DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD : DR REDDY LABORATORIES ) : announces the sale and assignment of the US rights fo..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About