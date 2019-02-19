Log in
AT&T SportsNet : Announces Houston Astros Broadcast Schedule for 2019 Season

02/19/2019 | 12:13pm EST

AT&T SportsNet to broadcast 155 Astros regular season games and 10 spring training games.

AT&T SportsNetSM-Southwestannounced today the broadcast schedule for the Houston Astros 2019 season. AT&T SportsNet, the official TV home of the Houston Astros, will produce and televise 155 regular season games and 10 spring training games. The season starts with a special one-hour pregame show from Tampa, Florida on March 28th against the Rays. The first home game will be on April 5th versus the division rival Oakland Athletics. The network broadcasts will include both pre-game and post-game shows all season live from centerfield during home games at Minute Maid Park.

AT&T SportsNet returns many familiar faces to the Astros broadcasts. Todd Kalas continues his play-by-play duties and he will be joined in the booth by Geoff Blum as the color analyst. Julia Morales also returns to the broadcast as the sideline reporter. Kevin Eschenfelder and Mike Stanton will serve as the hosts of pre-game and post-game shows.

AT&T SportsNet will continue the insider show, Astros Bases Loaded, which will have a special season preview episode on March 22nd at 5:30pm. Starting on March 29th, the weekly show will air on Fridays before the pre-game. The show will allow fans to see the behind-the-scenes stories and personalities of their favorite players, coaches and front office staff.

* Territorial restrictions apply. Subject to blackouts.

For media inquiries, please contact: Annie Damron- anne.marie.damron@warnermediagroup.com

About AT&T SportsNet:

AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Houston Astros, Houston Rockets. The network delivers more than 250 live events each year across five states. AT&T SportsNet is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The three networks combined reach across 19 states and own exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and conferences.


© Business Wire 2019
