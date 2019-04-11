AT&T SportsNet : Announces Houston Rockets First Round Playoff Broadcast Schedule

AT&T SportsNetSM announced today the upcoming game
schedule for the Houston Rockets as they make their run in the 2019 NBA
Playoffs. AT&T SportsNet, the official TV home of the Houston Rockets,
will produce and televise Rockets games during the First Round of the
playoffs, including both pre-game and post-game shows. Rockets post
season coverage will start with a special Rockets All Access Playoff
Preview show on Thursday April 11th at 6:00pm.
The Rockets look to bring a championship back to Houston after clinching
a franchise record 7th straight trip to the NBA Playoffs.
AT&T SportsNet is available on DirecTV, Xfinity, U-Verse, Consolidated
Communications, enTouch, Phonoscope Fiber, btel, Industry I-net, Kinetic
and is now also available on fuboTV, a live streaming service.
See below for a schedule of the upcoming Houston Rockets playoff games
on AT&T SportsNet.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Game
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Time (CT)
|
|
|
|
Teams
|
Game 1
|
|
|
|
4/14/19
|
|
|
|
8:30pm
|
|
|
|
Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets
|
Game 2
|
|
|
|
4/17/19
|
|
|
|
8:30pm
|
|
|
|
Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets
|
Game 3
|
|
|
|
4/20/19
|
|
|
|
9:30pm
|
|
|
|
Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
|
Game 4
|
|
|
|
4/22/19
|
|
|
|
9:30pm
|
|
|
|
Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
|
Game 5*
|
|
|
|
4/24/19
|
|
|
|
TBD
|
|
|
|
Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets
|
Game 6*
|
|
|
|
4/26/19
|
|
|
|
TBD
|
|
|
|
Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
|
Game 7*
|
|
|
|
4/28/19
|
|
|
|
TBD
|
|
|
|
Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets
*If necessary
About AT&T SportsNet:
AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Houston Astros and Houston
Rockets. The network delivers more than 250 live events each year across
five states. AT&T SportsNet is owned and operated by AT&T Sports
Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh,
Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The three networks combined reach
across 19 states and own exclusive rights to produce and distribute live
events from more than 15 teams and conferences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005755/en/