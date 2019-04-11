Log in
AT&T SportsNet : Announces Houston Rockets First Round Playoff Broadcast Schedule

04/11/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

AT&T SportsNetSM announced today the upcoming game schedule for the Houston Rockets as they make their run in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. AT&T SportsNet, the official TV home of the Houston Rockets, will produce and televise Rockets games during the First Round of the playoffs, including both pre-game and post-game shows. Rockets post season coverage will start with a special Rockets All Access Playoff Preview show on Thursday April 11th at 6:00pm.

The Rockets look to bring a championship back to Houston after clinching a franchise record 7th straight trip to the NBA Playoffs.

AT&T SportsNet is available on DirecTV, Xfinity, U-Verse, Consolidated Communications, enTouch, Phonoscope Fiber, btel, Industry I-net, Kinetic and is now also available on fuboTV, a live streaming service.

See below for a schedule of the upcoming Houston Rockets playoff games on AT&T SportsNet.

                         
Game       Date       Time (CT)       Teams
Game 1       4/14/19       8:30pm      

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

Game 2       4/17/19       8:30pm      

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

Game 3       4/20/19       9:30pm       Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
Game 4       4/22/19       9:30pm       Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
Game 5*       4/24/19       TBD      

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

Game 6*       4/26/19       TBD       Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
Game 7*       4/28/19       TBD      

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

*If necessary

About AT&T SportsNet:

AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets. The network delivers more than 250 live events each year across five states. AT&T SportsNet is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The three networks combined reach across 19 states and own exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and conferences.


© Business Wire 2019
