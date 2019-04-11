AT&T SportsNet : Announces Houston Rockets First Round Playoff Broadcast Schedule

AT&T SportsNetSM announced today the upcoming game schedule for the Houston Rockets as they make their run in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. AT&T SportsNet, the official TV home of the Houston Rockets, will produce and televise Rockets games during the First Round of the playoffs, including both pre-game and post-game shows. Rockets post season coverage will start with a special Rockets All Access Playoff Preview show on Thursday April 11th at 6:00pm.

The Rockets look to bring a championship back to Houston after clinching a franchise record 7th straight trip to the NBA Playoffs.

AT&T SportsNet is available on DirecTV, Xfinity, U-Verse, Consolidated Communications, enTouch, Phonoscope Fiber, btel, Industry I-net, Kinetic and is now also available on fuboTV, a live streaming service.

See below for a schedule of the upcoming Houston Rockets playoff games on AT&T SportsNet.

Game Date Time (CT) Teams Game 1 4/14/19 8:30pm Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets Game 2 4/17/19 8:30pm Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets Game 3 4/20/19 9:30pm Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz Game 4 4/22/19 9:30pm Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz Game 5* 4/24/19 TBD Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets Game 6* 4/26/19 TBD Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz Game 7* 4/28/19 TBD Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

*If necessary

