AT&T SportsNet : Announces Utah Jazz First Round Playoff Broadcast Schedule

04/11/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

AT&T SportsNetSM announced today its game schedule for the Utah Jazz as they make their run in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. AT&T SportsNet, the official TV home of the Utah Jazz, will televise Jazz games during the First Round of the playoffs. The regional sports network broadcasts will include both pre-game and post-game shows.

The Jazz look to make another run in the NBA Playoffs after advancing to the Conference Semifinals each of the last two years.

See below for a schedule of the upcoming Utah Jazz playoff games on AT&T SportsNet.

                   
Game     Date     Time (MT)     Teams
Game 1     4/14/19     7:30pm    

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

Game 2     4/17/19     7:30pm    

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

Game 3     4/20/19     8:30pm     Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
Game 4     4/22/19     8:30pm     Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
Game 5*     4/24/19     TBD    

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

Game 6*     4/26/19     TBD     Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
Game 7*     4/28/19     TBD    

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

           

*If necessary

About AT&T SportsNet:

AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Colorado Rockies, Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Mountain West Conference. The network delivers more than 350 live events each year across ten states. AT&T SportsNet is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The three networks combined reach across 19 states and own exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and conferences.


© Business Wire 2019
