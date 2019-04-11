AT&T SportsNet : Announces Utah Jazz First Round Playoff Broadcast Schedule

AT&T SportsNetSM announced today its game schedule for
the Utah Jazz as they make their run in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. AT&T
SportsNet, the official TV home of the Utah Jazz, will televise Jazz
games during the First Round of the playoffs. The regional sports
network broadcasts will include both pre-game and post-game shows.
The Jazz look to make another run in the NBA Playoffs after advancing to
the Conference Semifinals each of the last two years.
See below for a schedule of the upcoming Utah Jazz playoff games on AT&T
SportsNet.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Game
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Time (MT)
|
|
|
Teams
|
Game 1
|
|
|
4/14/19
|
|
|
7:30pm
|
|
|
Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets
|
Game 2
|
|
|
4/17/19
|
|
|
7:30pm
|
|
|
Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets
|
Game 3
|
|
|
4/20/19
|
|
|
8:30pm
|
|
|
Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
|
Game 4
|
|
|
4/22/19
|
|
|
8:30pm
|
|
|
Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
|
Game 5*
|
|
|
4/24/19
|
|
|
TBD
|
|
|
Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets
|
Game 6*
|
|
|
4/26/19
|
|
|
TBD
|
|
|
Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz
|
Game 7*
|
|
|
4/28/19
|
|
|
TBD
|
|
|
Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*If necessary
About AT&T SportsNet:
AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Colorado Rockies, Utah
Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Mountain West Conference. The network
delivers more than 350 live events each year across ten states. AT&T
SportsNet is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates
regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest
regions. The three networks combined reach across 19 states and own
exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15
teams and conferences.
