AT&T SportsNet : Announces Vegas Golden Knights Broadcast Schedule and New Insider Magazine Show for 2018-19 Season

AT&T SportsNet to broadcast 73 Golden Knights regular season games and two preseason games.

AT&T SportsNet℠-Rocky Mountain announced today the broadcast schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights 2018-19 season, as the team begins their second year in the NHL. AT&T SportsNet, the official TV home of the Vegas Golden Knights, will produce and televise 73 regular season games and the final two preseason games on September 28th, against the Los Angeles Kings, and September 30th, against the San Jose Sharks. The first regular season game to air on AT&T SportsNet will be October 6th, against the Minnesota Wild. The network broadcasts will include both pre-game and post-game shows. Territorial restrictions apply. Subject to blackouts.

Dave Goucher will return as the play-by-play announcer, Shane Hnidy as the color analyst and Alyson Lozoff as the rink-side analyst to the AT&T SportsNet broadcasts. Additionally, AT&T SportsNet welcomes back Nick Gismondi as the host of both pre-game and post-game shows. Joining Nick on the pre-game and post-game shows as analysts will be Brad May, returning for another year, and Gabe Gauthier. Gary Lawless also returns as the Vegas Golden Knights Insider joining the shows throughout the season.

AT&T SportsNet will launch a new behind-the-scenes show called Vegas Golden Knights: Knight Life, which will debut on October 4th at 6:30pm. Starting on October 12th, the weekly show will air on Fridays before the pre-game show or at 7pm on Friday nights when there is no game. The show will allow fans to see the behind-the-scenes stories and personalities of their favorite players, coaches and front office staff.

AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Colorado Rockies, Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Mountain West Conference. The network delivers more than 350 live events each year across eleven states – all of which are available in high definition. AT&T SportsNet is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The three networks combined reach across 21 states and hold exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and conferences.

