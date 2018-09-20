Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AT&T SportsNet : Announces Vegas Golden Knights Broadcast Schedule and New Insider Magazine Show for 2018-19 Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 01:01pm EDT

AT&T SportsNet to broadcast 73 Golden Knights regular season games and two preseason games.

AT&T SportsNet℠-Rocky Mountain announced today the broadcast schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights 2018-19 season, as the team begins their second year in the NHL. AT&T SportsNet, the official TV home of the Vegas Golden Knights, will produce and televise 73 regular season games and the final two preseason games on September 28th, against the Los Angeles Kings, and September 30th, against the San Jose Sharks. The first regular season game to air on AT&T SportsNet will be October 6th, against the Minnesota Wild. The network broadcasts will include both pre-game and post-game shows. Territorial restrictions apply. Subject to blackouts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005671/en/

Dave Goucher will return as the play-by-play announcer, Shane Hnidy as the color analyst and Alyson Lozoff as the rink-side analyst to the AT&T SportsNet broadcasts. Additionally, AT&T SportsNet welcomes back Nick Gismondi as the host of both pre-game and post-game shows. Joining Nick on the pre-game and post-game shows as analysts will be Brad May, returning for another year, and Gabe Gauthier. Gary Lawless also returns as the Vegas Golden Knights Insider joining the shows throughout the season.

AT&T SportsNet will launch a new behind-the-scenes show called Vegas Golden Knights: Knight Life, which will debut on October 4th at 6:30pm. Starting on October 12th, the weekly show will air on Fridays before the pre-game show or at 7pm on Friday nights when there is no game. The show will allow fans to see the behind-the-scenes stories and personalities of their favorite players, coaches and front office staff.

About AT&T SportsNet:

AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Colorado Rockies, Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Mountain West Conference. The network delivers more than 350 live events each year across eleven states – all of which are available in high definition. AT&T SportsNet is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The three networks combined reach across 21 states and hold exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and conferences.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pCanadian Plastics Industry Association Announces New Commitment to OPERATION CLEAN SWEEP®
GL
07:44pSK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Memory System And Operation Method (USPTO 10,073,622)
AQ
07:44pViking Announces Submission of its Application to List on the NASDAQ
GL
07:43pDENTSPLY SIRONA : Findings on Minerals Reported by Investigators at University of Michigan (Influence of Different CAM Strategies on the Fit of Partial Crown...
AQ
07:43pTOKYO ELECTRON : "Method Of Manufacturing Ruthenium Wiring" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180254181)
AQ
07:43pELECTRONIC ARTS : Build Your Squad and Defend Your Court in NBA Live 19 Today
AQ
07:43pSONY : Patent Issued for Imaging Device And Camera System Including Sense Circuits To Make Binary Decision (USPTO 10,075,660)
AQ
07:43pSAMSUNG SDI : Patent Issued for Battery Module (USPTO 10,074,843)
AQ
07:43pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Data and Analytics Are Top Priorities for Finance Executives, According to New Protiviti Study
PR
07:42pFEDERAL SIGNAL : Trademark Application for "STREAMLINE" Filed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict
4NESTLÉ : Nestlé Sharpens Focus on Food and Beverages With Review of Skin-Health Unit -- Update
5APPLE : APPLE : Watch received FDA clearance just one day before the launch; cardiologist questions ECG accura..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.