AT&T SportsNet : Announces Vegas Golden Knights Broadcast Schedule and New Insider Magazine Show for 2018-19 Season

AT&T SportsNet℠-Rocky Mountain announced today the broadcast schedule
for the Vegas Golden Knights 2018-19 season, as the team begins their
second year in the NHL. AT&T SportsNet, the official TV home of the
Vegas Golden Knights, will produce and televise 73 regular season games
and the final two preseason games on September 28th, against
the Los Angeles Kings, and September 30th, against the San
Jose Sharks. The first regular season game to air on AT&T SportsNet will
be October 6th, against the Minnesota Wild. The network
broadcasts will include both pre-game and post-game shows. Territorial
restrictions apply. Subject to blackouts.
Dave Goucher will return as the play-by-play announcer, Shane
Hnidy as the color analyst and Alyson Lozoff as the rink-side
analyst to the AT&T SportsNet broadcasts. Additionally, AT&T SportsNet
welcomes back Nick Gismondi as the host of both pre-game and
post-game shows. Joining Nick on the pre-game and post-game shows as
analysts will be Brad May, returning for another year, and Gabe
Gauthier. Gary Lawless also returns as the Vegas Golden
Knights Insider joining the shows throughout the season.
AT&T SportsNet will launch a new behind-the-scenes show called Vegas
Golden Knights: Knight Life, which will debut on October 4th
at 6:30pm. Starting on October 12th, the weekly show will air
on Fridays before the pre-game show or at 7pm on Friday nights when
there is no game. The show will allow fans to see the behind-the-scenes
stories and personalities of their favorite players, coaches and front
office staff.
About AT&T SportsNet:
AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Colorado
Rockies, Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Mountain West Conference.
The network delivers more than 350 live events each year across eleven
states – all of which are available in high definition. AT&T SportsNet
is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional
sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions.
The three networks combined reach across 21 states and hold exclusive
rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and
conferences.
