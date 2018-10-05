Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AT&T SportsNet : and the Vegas Golden Knights to Be Available on DISH in Las Vegas and Surrounding Areas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

DISH Customers Will Receive AT&T SportsNet Including Vegas Golden Knights

AT&T SportsNet, the TV home of the Vegas Golden Knights regional game telecasts, announced today they have come to an agreement for DISH to carry Vegas Golden Knights live regular season games, pre- and post-game shows and other ancillary programming in Nevada, as well as parts of California and Mohave County, Arizona. The regional sports network will become available to subscribers in those areas beginning October 6, 2018. These Vegas Golden Knights regular season games, pre- and post-game shows and other ancillary programming will also be coming to existing DISH customers in Utah who subscribe to AT&T SportsNet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005521/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are very excited for DISH to offer our games to their customers for what we expect to be an exciting second season of NHL Hockey in Las Vegas,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "We would like to thank AT&T SportsNet and DISH for their commitment and dedication to reaching an agreement in time for the Vegas Golden Knights game against the Minnesota Wild at 5.00 pm PT on AT&T SportsNet on Saturday, October 6.”

“We are excited to announce this deal with DISH and bring the Vegas Golden Knights games to its customers in Las Vegas and surrounding areas,” said Nina Kinch, Vice President of Affiliate Relations for AT&T Sports Networks. “With the Vegas Golden Knights making it to the Stanley Cup Finals in their inaugural season, there is a high level of excitement for the team’s upcoming season and we are looking forward to DISH subscribers having access to this programming.”

The extensive line-up of more than 73 LIVE Vegas Golden Knights telecasts will be available to local area DISH customers who subscribe to America’s Top 120+, 200 and 250, as well as DishLATINO Dos and DishLATINO Max. Schedule is subject to change.

AT&T SportsNet also televises Mountain West Conference football and basketball games, which will include UNLV and University of Nevada.

For media inquiries, please contact: Annie Damron- anne.marie.damron@warnermediagroup.com

About AT&T SportsNet:

AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Colorado Rockies, Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Mountain West Conference. The network delivers more than 350 live events each year across eleven states – all of which are available in high definition. AT&T SportsNet is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The three networks combined reach across 21 states and hold exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and conferences. Territorial restrictions and blackouts apply.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25aStatement from Woz U Regarding CBS News’ Story
GL
12:23aU.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
RE
12:23aHOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF 500 SQUARE FEET : See How This City Renter Did It
PU
12:19aPETROQUEST ENERGY : Lafayette's PetroQuest Energy gets additional extension on overdue debt payment to Oct. 19
AQ
12:18aNORTHROP GRUMMAN STATEMENT IN SUPPORT OF THE PRESIDENTIAL REPORT : Assessing and Strengthening the Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base and Supply Resiliency of the United States
PU
12:18aDOMMO ENERGIA : Production in the Atlanta Field
PU
12:18aGAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES : Belle of Baton Rouge changes hands for $18 million as part of Tropicana acquisition
AQ
12:18aPRETIUM LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Pretium Resources, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
12:15aNicholas T. Hariton Announces Acquisition of Securities in Applied Inventions Management Corp.
NE
12:10aNEW POINT EXPLORATION : Adopts Advance Notice Policy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Enables the Digital Economy
2CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
3STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC. : STRONGBOW EXPLORATION : Corporate Update
4ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP : ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Update
5ENCANTO POTASH CORP : ENCANTO POTASH : Announces Management Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.