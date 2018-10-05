AT&T SportsNet : and the Vegas Golden Knights to Be Available on DISH in Las Vegas and Surrounding Areas

AT&T SportsNet, the TV home of the Vegas Golden Knights regional game
telecasts, announced today they have come to an agreement for DISH to
carry Vegas Golden Knights live regular season games, pre- and post-game
shows and other ancillary programming in Nevada, as well as parts of
California and Mohave County, Arizona. The regional sports network will
become available to subscribers in those areas beginning October 6,
2018. These Vegas Golden Knights regular season games, pre- and
post-game shows and other ancillary programming will also be coming to
existing DISH customers in Utah who subscribe to AT&T SportsNet.
“We are very excited for DISH to offer our games to their customers for
what we expect to be an exciting second season of NHL Hockey in Las
Vegas,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "We would like
to thank AT&T SportsNet and DISH for their commitment and dedication to
reaching an agreement in time for the Vegas Golden Knights game against
the Minnesota Wild at 5.00 pm PT on AT&T SportsNet on Saturday, October
6.”
“We are excited to announce this deal with DISH and bring the Vegas
Golden Knights games to its customers in Las Vegas and surrounding
areas,” said Nina Kinch, Vice President of Affiliate Relations for AT&T
Sports Networks. “With the Vegas Golden Knights making it to the Stanley
Cup Finals in their inaugural season, there is a high level of
excitement for the team’s upcoming season and we are looking forward to
DISH subscribers having access to this programming.”
The extensive line-up of more than 73 LIVE Vegas Golden Knights
telecasts will be available to local area DISH customers who subscribe
to America’s Top 120+, 200 and 250, as well as DishLATINO Dos and
DishLATINO Max. Schedule is subject to change.
AT&T SportsNet also televises Mountain West Conference football and
basketball games, which will include UNLV and University of Nevada.
About AT&T SportsNet:
AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Colorado
Rockies, Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Mountain West Conference.
The network delivers more than 350 live events each year across eleven
states – all of which are available in high definition. AT&T SportsNet
is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional
sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions.
The three networks combined reach across 21 states and hold exclusive
rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and
conferences. Territorial restrictions and blackouts apply.
