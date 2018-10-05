AT&T SportsNet : and the Vegas Golden Knights to Be Available on DISH in Las Vegas and Surrounding Areas

DISH Customers Will Receive AT&T SportsNet Including Vegas Golden Knights

AT&T SportsNet, the TV home of the Vegas Golden Knights regional game telecasts, announced today they have come to an agreement for DISH to carry Vegas Golden Knights live regular season games, pre- and post-game shows and other ancillary programming in Nevada, as well as parts of California and Mohave County, Arizona. The regional sports network will become available to subscribers in those areas beginning October 6, 2018. These Vegas Golden Knights regular season games, pre- and post-game shows and other ancillary programming will also be coming to existing DISH customers in Utah who subscribe to AT&T SportsNet.

“We are very excited for DISH to offer our games to their customers for what we expect to be an exciting second season of NHL Hockey in Las Vegas,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "We would like to thank AT&T SportsNet and DISH for their commitment and dedication to reaching an agreement in time for the Vegas Golden Knights game against the Minnesota Wild at 5.00 pm PT on AT&T SportsNet on Saturday, October 6.”

“We are excited to announce this deal with DISH and bring the Vegas Golden Knights games to its customers in Las Vegas and surrounding areas,” said Nina Kinch, Vice President of Affiliate Relations for AT&T Sports Networks. “With the Vegas Golden Knights making it to the Stanley Cup Finals in their inaugural season, there is a high level of excitement for the team’s upcoming season and we are looking forward to DISH subscribers having access to this programming.”

The extensive line-up of more than 73 LIVE Vegas Golden Knights telecasts will be available to local area DISH customers who subscribe to America’s Top 120+, 200 and 250, as well as DishLATINO Dos and DishLATINO Max. Schedule is subject to change.

AT&T SportsNet also televises Mountain West Conference football and basketball games, which will include UNLV and University of Nevada.

AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Colorado Rockies, Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Mountain West Conference. The network delivers more than 350 live events each year across eleven states – all of which are available in high definition. AT&T SportsNet is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The three networks combined reach across 21 states and hold exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and conferences. Territorial restrictions and blackouts apply.

