AT&T Wireless & Phone Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S10, LG G8 & Pixel 4 Cell Phone Deals Rated by Saver Trends

11/18/2019 | 11:21am EST

Save on Apple, Samsung, Google, LG & more Android cell phones at the AT&T Black Friday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best early AT&T Wireless Black Friday deals

Find the best early AT&T Wireless Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on the latest smartphones, including the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, LG G8X ThinQ, Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy Note10.

Best AT&T deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

As the number one fastest telecom company in the United States, AT&T provides top-notch service when it comes to internet, phone plans, and TV with premium entertainment. AT&T Wireless offers great savings with just $35 per month per line, bundled with unlimited talk, text and data. They also have amazing cell phone deals for newly released phones like iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, and Google Pixel 4. AT&T is considered as the fastest network for iPhones.

What’s the story behind the term ‘Black Friday’? The Friday following Thanksgiving is an annual shopping holiday. The deals and discounted items offered during this time often cause extreme disruption due to the large volume of people and it is suggested that this is why it's called Black Friday.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
