AT&T's Xandr purchases TV advertising company clypd - source

10/17/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc's advertising unit Xandr has purchased clypd, an advertising platform that uses data to better target ads on linear TV, according to a source familiar with the matter, in a move towards Xandr's stated goal of making TV commercials as personally targeted as digital ads.

Clypd, which counts TV networks Discovery and CBS as partners, uses data to allow advertisers to target viewers more precisely by their interests. TV commercials are traditionally purchased with only the capability to target people by age and gender.

The purchase amount could not be learned. A Xandr spokesman declined to comment. Clypd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal will also add linear TV ad inventory from clypd's clients to Xandr Community, a product offering that pools advertising space from AT&T's WarnerMedia networks, but also third parties like A+E and AMC, the source said.

The addition helps resolve a concern from some advertising buyers that Community did not offer access to enough valuable linear TV, which commands a large audience.

(Reporting by Sheila DangEditing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

By Sheila Dang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC NETWORKS INC. 0.76% 47.88 Delayed Quote.-13.41%
