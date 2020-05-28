Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ATA Truck Tonnage Index Plunged 12.2% in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:13am EDT
Index 11.3% below April 2019

Arlington, Va. - American Trucking Associations' advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index contracted 12.2% in April after increasing 0.4% in March. In April, the index equaled 104.9 (2015=100) compared with 119.5 in March.

Image

'April's monthly decline was the largest in 26 years when there was a labor strike in April 1994,' said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. 'Considering that April factory output and retail sales plummeted, the large drop in truck freight is not surprising. However, not all fleets saw large declines in April. Those hauling food for grocery stores and those involved in the on-line retail supply chain outperformed most other fleets. Some fleets witnessed very large declines in freight last month.'

March's gain was revised down to 0.4% from the 1.2% increase reported in our April 21 press release.

'These historic declines show just how much trucking was impacted by our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic' Costello said. 'As the nation starts taking small steps toward reopening, we should see some modest improvements in the freight market, but the size of April's decline gives us an idea of how long the road back may be.'

Compared with April 2019, the SA index contracted 11.3%, the largest year-over-year decline since early 2009. This drop was preceded by a 3.5% year-over-year gain in March. Year-to-date, compared with the same period in 2019, tonnage is down 1.3%.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which represents the change in tonnage actually hauled by the fleets before any seasonal adjustment, equaled 104.6 in April, 12.8% below the March level (120). In calculating the index, 100 represents 2015.

Trucking serves as a barometer of the U.S. economy, representing 71.4% of tonnage carried by all modes of domestic freight transportation, including manufactured and retail goods. Trucks hauled 11.49 billion tons of freight in 2018. Motor carriers collected $796.7 billion, or 80.3% of total revenue earned by all transport modes.

ATA calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its membership and has been doing so since the 1970s. This is a preliminary figure and subject to change in the final report issued around the 5th day of each month. The report includes month-to-month and year-over-year results, relevant economic comparisons, and key financial indicators.

Disclaimer

ATA - American Trucking Associations Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 09:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:25aPENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05:25aEXXON MOBIL : At annual meeting, Chevron investors achieve historic majority vote on Paris-aligned climate lobbying
AQ
05:25aHEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Virtual Format - HTA
AQ
05:25aDRAEGERWERK : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:25aBaristas Heralded in Bev Industry News for Adding 9 Munchie Magic/Ben& Jerrys' Ice Cream Locations in the Past 60 days - Opens 10th
NE
05:24aChina banks' Hong Kong arms try to rally staff support for security law
RE
05:24aPEUGEOT : French carmaker PSA to make surgical masks at Mulhouse site
RE
05:24aNORMA GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
05:24aPimberly Partners With eCommerce Powerhouse Platform BigCommerce
GL
05:23aCOVESTRO : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee maker JDE Peet's brings forward $2.9 billion IPO
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020
5HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group