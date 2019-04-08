Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ATBA & ARK Announced LPTV Industry Standards and Practices Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

The Advanced Television Broadcasting Alliance (ATBA) announced today at the ATBA Low Power Television (LPTV) Educational Sessions at the National Association of Broadcasters Convention the formation of the LPTV Industry Standards and Practices Group.

“This is an opportunity for the LPTV industry to work together to operate and monetize the new television frontier with ATSC 3.0,” says Lee Miller, ATBA Executive Director. “We want to make sure that our owners and operators of Low Power Television stations are involved not only with the new television standard, but are on the cutting edge of the technology. Success is ours to lose.”

The new ATSC 3.0 system architecture format for broadcast television allows for a more robust signal that provides many opportunities for the Low Power Television industry.

ARK Mediacom, Inc. (ARK) is leading this endeavor. According to Vern Fotheringham, CEO of ARK, television broadcasters must take steps to harmonize new services that the ATSC 3.0 standard will enable. The technological standard exists, but business standards and practices are still needed.

“The broadcast industry has a transformative role to play in the transition to IP based on-demand video services. For broadcasters to be prepared for the tidal wave of services and opportunities that are coming, unprecedented steps to collaborate and cooperate for ubiquitous service delivery are necessary. ARK is happy to be leading that charge.”

Miller continues, “Low power television broadcasters have a unique opportunity to move to ATSC 3.0 today. Without retransmission and network television business models, LPTV broadcasters can immediately capitalize through infrastructure and build out of the new standard.”

“As the second largest LPTV broadcaster in the nation, ARK Mediacom, Inc. is inviting the larger broadcast community to work towards common standards and practices that will enable new business models such as intercarrier roaming and settlements, common analytics and advertising protocols, mobile EMS, and others,” says ARK president, Caleb Weiss.

The Advanced Television Broadcasting Alliance is the trade organization representing the Low Power Television industry. Membership represents over 2,000+ low power television broadcast stations and translators, full power television broadcasters and allied industry organizations and companies. The goal of the Alliance continues to be the preservation and promotion of the efficient and effective use of all television broadcast spectrum. Visit www.BroadcastingAlliance.org for more information and to join.

ARK Mediacom is a broadcast company on the cutting edge of 5G broadcast technology, and the next generation of content delivery throughout the USA. ARK is leveraging the power of television broadcasting to add an IP multicast extension to the current unicast Internet. ARK will reduce the cost per GB delivery of Over-the-Top (OTT) video content, software downloads and streamed IP media by two-three orders of magnitude compared to existing Internet service providers. Media content creators and distributors will benefit from ARK’s end-to-end direct delivery to the mobile and fixed devices of their audiences bypassing all of the existing gatekeepers. Visit ARKMediacom.tv


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pSHOPRITE : serves 100 million R5 deli meals since launch of affordable meal options
AQ
03:25pDEADLINE TUESDAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
03:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Concert Pharmaceuticals Comments On Decision From Patent Trial and Appeal Board In IPR Proceeding; Says Decision Does Not Affect Other Programs In Portfolio
PU
03:23pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Art's-Way Manufacturing Drops After Q1 Results; Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Shares Climb
PU
03:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : How Much Damage Did Tusa's Downgrade Do To GE's Technical Picture?
PU
03:23pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : People Spent More Time with Their Mom this Mother's ...
PU
03:20pCOMMVAULT : and Jeddah University sign collaboration agreement
AQ
03:20pLorne Park Capital Partners Inc. Closes Non-brokered Private Placement
NE
03:20pCOMSCORE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In comScore, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
03:20pFUSION Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Fusion Connect, Inc. to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE shares tumble as J.P. Morgan analyst downgrades, cuts PT furt..
2Pinterest seeks $15-$17 per share in IPO, below last private valuation
3Stocks mostly flat on profit concerns, oil gains
4AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers
5PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About