ATBA & ARK Announced LPTV Industry Standards and Practices Group

The Advanced Television Broadcasting Alliance (ATBA) announced today at
the ATBA Low Power Television (LPTV) Educational Sessions at the
National Association of Broadcasters Convention the formation of the
LPTV Industry Standards and Practices Group.
“This is an opportunity for the LPTV industry to work together to
operate and monetize the new television frontier with ATSC 3.0,” says
Lee Miller, ATBA Executive Director. “We want to make sure that our
owners and operators of Low Power Television stations are involved not
only with the new television standard, but are on the cutting edge of
the technology. Success is ours to lose.”
The new ATSC 3.0 system architecture format for broadcast television
allows for a more robust signal that provides many opportunities for the
Low Power Television industry.
ARK Mediacom, Inc. (ARK) is leading this endeavor. According to Vern
Fotheringham, CEO of ARK, television broadcasters must take steps to
harmonize new services that the ATSC 3.0 standard will enable. The
technological standard exists, but business standards and practices are
still needed.
“The broadcast industry has a transformative role to play in the
transition to IP based on-demand video services. For broadcasters to be
prepared for the tidal wave of services and opportunities that are
coming, unprecedented steps to collaborate and cooperate for ubiquitous
service delivery are necessary. ARK is happy to be leading that charge.”
Miller continues, “Low power television broadcasters have a unique
opportunity to move to ATSC 3.0 today. Without retransmission and
network television business models, LPTV broadcasters can immediately
capitalize through infrastructure and build out of the new standard.”
“As the second largest LPTV broadcaster in the nation, ARK Mediacom,
Inc. is inviting the larger broadcast community to work towards common
standards and practices that will enable new business models such as
intercarrier roaming and settlements, common analytics and advertising
protocols, mobile EMS, and others,” says ARK president, Caleb Weiss.
The Advanced Television Broadcasting Alliance is the trade organization
representing the Low Power Television industry. Membership
represents over 2,000+ low power television broadcast stations and
translators, full power television broadcasters and allied industry
organizations and companies. The goal of the Alliance continues to be
the preservation and promotion of the efficient and effective use of all
television broadcast spectrum. Visit www.BroadcastingAlliance.org
for more information and to join.
ARK Mediacom is a broadcast company on the cutting edge of 5G broadcast
technology, and the next generation of content delivery throughout the
USA. ARK is leveraging the power of television broadcasting to add an IP
multicast extension to the current unicast Internet. ARK will reduce the
cost per GB delivery of Over-the-Top (OTT) video content, software
downloads and streamed IP media by two-three orders of magnitude
compared to existing Internet service providers. Media content creators
and distributors will benefit from ARK’s end-to-end direct delivery to
the mobile and fixed devices of their audiences bypassing all of the
existing gatekeepers. Visit ARKMediacom.tv
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005756/en/