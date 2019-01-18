ATC Drivetrain :'s Board of Directors Announces Greg Heald as President and CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ATC Drivetrain Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Greg Heald has joined the company as President and Chief Executive Officer and will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Heald has extensive global automotive industry experience and was most recently based in Shanghai, China with Joyson Safety Systems (f.k.a. Key Safety Systems). Key Safety Systems was previously a portfolio company of Crestview Partners, ATC Drivetrain's majority owner.

During his 20 years with Key Safety Systems, Mr. Heald served in a variety of global leadership positions with responsibilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Prior to Key Safety Systems, Mr. Heald started his career at Ford Motor Company working in finance and purchasing.

Greg Heald stated, "I am excited to be joining the outstanding team at ATC Drivetrain and to have the opportunity to partner with Crestview again. Together, we will seek to build on ATC's successful 80-year history in providing remanufacturing services to the automotive industry by broadening our product offerings and the geographic regions that we serve to create a global market leader."

"The Board of Directors could not be more thrilled to have Greg join the ATC team as our new CEO. Greg has a demonstrated track record of success throughout his career and is the right executive to lead ATC into the future," said John Weber, ATC Drivetrain Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Alex Rose, Partner of Crestview and co-head of the firm's industrials strategy said, "Greg is an outstanding leader who we worked closely with during our ownership of Key Safety Systems. We've seen Greg grow and globalize businesses firsthand and the skillset that he brings to ATC is the perfect fit to enable us to execute our strategic growth plans."

About ATC Drivetrain: ATC Drivetrain is an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based remanufacturer of transmissions, engines, and related components for light- and medium-duty vehicles. Founded in 1938 by Fred Jones, the company's services include process and salvage engineering, warranty root cause analysis and testing, machining for repair and salvage of components, as well as recycling of non-reclaimable material. ATC Drivetrain serves automotive original equipment manufacturers with in-warranty products and services throughout the United States. For more information: http://www.atcdrivetrain.com.

About Crestview Partners: Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, energy and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

Media Relations Contact for ATC Drivetrain: Media Relations Contacts for Crestview Partners: Jessica Ramirez Jeffrey Taufield / Daniel Yunger ATC Drivetrain Kekst CNC 405-350-3618 212-521-4800 jessica.ramirez@atcdt.com jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com /daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atc-drivetrains-board-of-directors-announces-greg-heald-as-president-and-ceo-300781140.html

SOURCE ATC Drivetrain