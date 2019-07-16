ATEK Access Technologies' New Model TSC Digs into Underground Storage Tank Data

TankScan TSC Fuel Inventory System integrates with existing automatic tank gauging systems to give remote visibility to actionable tank information

ATEK Access Technologies today launched its new TankScan TSC Fuel Inventory System. The TankScan TSC connects to existing ATG systems and transmits the tank data to the ATEK Intelligence Platform (AIP).

“Many of our customers are fuel jobbers supplying fuel to gas stations which utilize underground tanks,” said Brad Briggs, Director of Product Development, ATEK Access Technologies. “Those stores are often locally managed with an automatic tank gauging system to meet EPA requirements for leak detection. The new TSC connects to the existing ATG system and sends the tank level data to the AIP. There the information is stored and evaluated to provide trending data and condition-based alerts, allowing the store manager and fuel jobber to better service their customers.”

The TSC system allows fuel jobbers to better manage fuel deliveries, avoid run-outs and optimize fuel purchases while also reducing trucking-related costs, enhancing inventory management, improving customer service and optimizing their profitability.

With the AIP, customers can remotely monitor one to 100,000 tanks because AIP provides tank level information anywhere an internet connection is available - via computer, tablet or smartphone. The user-friendly dashboard displays accurate measurements across all monitored tanks, enabling users to utilize the intelligence to optimize business decisions around operations and logistics by knowing when tanks need to be serviced.

Briggs added, “Planning fluid deliveries and pickups can be cumbersome, but when given the latest level information at your fingertips, we can help our customers ensure optimal route efficiencies and maximum customer service.”

The TankScan TSC Fuel Inventory System will connect to all common models of automatic tank gauging systems on the market, making the ATG generated data available to any internet connected device, and to any number of users involved with the management of the store or stores. Anyone involved in the supply chain can be granted access to alerts and visibility to data.

To learn more about the new TankScan TSC Fuel Inventory System, please visit: http://tankscan.com/products/tsc.

About ATEK Access Technologies

ATEK Access Technologies, LLC is part of the ATEK Companies group of technology and manufacturing businesses. Its industry-leading brands use the power of advanced machine-to-machine (M2M) technologies to provide customers access to superior efficiencies and savings, essential data and systems, improved safety and control, and expert solutions and support. Its brands include AssetScan, Datakey, Larco and TankScan. For more information, visit http://atekaccess.com.

