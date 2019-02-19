ATEK Access Technologies Takes Tank Monitoring to New Level

ATEK
Access Technologies today launched its new TankScan TSU1000
ultrasonic tank monitoring system, an Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT) solution for material management. The TankScan TSU1000 monitor is
an inclusive 4G LTE cellular tank level solution which provides remote
level monitoring of deployed tanks, totes and containers.
The TankScan TSU1000 automated tank measurement system optimizes the
distribution and collection processes while decreasing the need for
manual inspections at remote tank sites. It also allows material
managers to know when their customers’ tanks need to be serviced before
they do. Additionally, the accurate tank data ensures trucks are
deployed efficiently, eliminating costly run outs or overflows and
providing just-in-time collections and deliveries.
“As leaders in the tank monitoring industry, we’re always investing in
future technology to keep up with IIoT demands,” said Mark Osmanski,
President & CEO, ATEK Access Technologies. “The TSU1000’s 4G LTE
technology ensures the long-term viability of our customers’ monitoring
hardware investment. It also allows them to plan fluid deliveries and
pickups based on the latest information to achieve optimal route
efficiencies and maximum customer service.”
With the ATEK Intelligence Platform (AIP), customers can remotely
monitor one or 100,000 tanks because AIP provides tank level information
anywhere an internet connection is available - via computer, tablet or
smartphone. The user-friendly dashboard displays accurate measurements
across all tanks, enabling users to utilize the intelligence to optimize
business decisions around operations and logistics by knowing when a
tank needs service.
The non-contact TSU1000 ultrasonic level sensor is fully integrated into
the battery-powered device, which can be installed in locations where
network power and connectivity infrastructure are not available. The
monitor has a durable weather-proof enclosure and long battery life,
making this solution ideal for use in a broad range of tank applications.
To learn more about the new TankScan TSU1000 monitor, please visit http://tankscan.com/products/tsu-cellular-monitor-new-2019.
About ATEK Access Technologies
ATEK Access Technologies, LLC is part of the ATEK Companies group of
technology and manufacturing businesses. Its industry-leading brands use
the power of advanced machine-to-machine (M2M) technologies to provide
customers access to superior efficiencies and savings, essential data
and systems, improved safety and control, and expert solutions and
support. Its brands include AssetScan, Datakey, Larco and TankScan. For
more information, visit http://atekaccess.com.
