ATEK Access Technologies Takes Tank Monitoring to New Level

TankScan TSU1000 4G LTE tank monitoring system is an IIoT solution for material management

ATEK Access Technologies today launched its new TankScan TSU1000 ultrasonic tank monitoring system, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution for material management. The TankScan TSU1000 monitor is an inclusive 4G LTE cellular tank level solution which provides remote level monitoring of deployed tanks, totes and containers.

The TankScan TSU1000 automated tank measurement system optimizes the distribution and collection processes while decreasing the need for manual inspections at remote tank sites. It also allows material managers to know when their customers’ tanks need to be serviced before they do. Additionally, the accurate tank data ensures trucks are deployed efficiently, eliminating costly run outs or overflows and providing just-in-time collections and deliveries.

“As leaders in the tank monitoring industry, we’re always investing in future technology to keep up with IIoT demands,” said Mark Osmanski, President & CEO, ATEK Access Technologies. “The TSU1000’s 4G LTE technology ensures the long-term viability of our customers’ monitoring hardware investment. It also allows them to plan fluid deliveries and pickups based on the latest information to achieve optimal route efficiencies and maximum customer service.”

With the ATEK Intelligence Platform (AIP), customers can remotely monitor one or 100,000 tanks because AIP provides tank level information anywhere an internet connection is available - via computer, tablet or smartphone. The user-friendly dashboard displays accurate measurements across all tanks, enabling users to utilize the intelligence to optimize business decisions around operations and logistics by knowing when a tank needs service.

The non-contact TSU1000 ultrasonic level sensor is fully integrated into the battery-powered device, which can be installed in locations where network power and connectivity infrastructure are not available. The monitor has a durable weather-proof enclosure and long battery life, making this solution ideal for use in a broad range of tank applications.

To learn more about the new TankScan TSU1000 monitor, please visit http://tankscan.com/products/tsu-cellular-monitor-new-2019.

About ATEK Access Technologies

ATEK Access Technologies, LLC is part of the ATEK Companies group of technology and manufacturing businesses. Its industry-leading brands use the power of advanced machine-to-machine (M2M) technologies to provide customers access to superior efficiencies and savings, essential data and systems, improved safety and control, and expert solutions and support. Its brands include AssetScan, Datakey, Larco and TankScan. For more information, visit http://atekaccess.com.

