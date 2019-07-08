ATI Airtest Technologies : AirTest Announces Offering

AirTest Announces Offering

DELTA, B.C., July 9, 2019, George Graham, CEO, ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (the "Company" or "AirTest") is pleased to announce that the Company is proposing to conduct a non- brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 5,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1,000 per Unit to raise aggregate proceeds of up to $5,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of an unsecured non-convertible and non-transferable debenture (each, a "Debenture") and 1,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of the Company. The Debenture will have a value of $1,000 per unit and the Debenture holder will also receive 1,000 bonus Common Shares from the Company that will have a value of $0.05 each for a total bonus value of $50.00 per unit. The Debentures will have a term of approximately thirty-six (36) months, with a maturity date of July 10, 2022, and will bear an interest rate of 8% per annum payable on a monthly basis.

The Company plans to use the proceeds to eliminate outside financing of accounts receivable and purchases from suppliers and for general working capital.

The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including a minimum subscription threshold, which requires at least 2,500 Units be subscribed for at the date of closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). The Offering is also subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four (4) months and one day from the Closing Date. The Debentures are not and will not be listed on any stock exchange or market.

The Company has engaged P2P Financial Inc., doing business as The OCMX ("The OCMX"), an exempt market dealer registered in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia , to effect sales of the Units or to find purchasers of the Units. In connection with its efforts, The OCMX is entitled to receive 4% of the gross proceeds of the sale of the Units to purchasers introduced by The OCMX. The OCMX will also be entitled such number of broker warrants that is equal to 4% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Units to purchasers introduced by The OCMX divided by the market price of the Shares on the Closing Date.

The Company intends to make the Offering by way of private placement in Canada, but the Units may be offered in other jurisdictions where they can be issued exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Shares or Debentures in the United States. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a United States persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

