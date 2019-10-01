ATI Physical Therapy Earns Notable Designation as a Great Place to Work® in 2019

Bolingbrook, Ill., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy, one of the nation’s largest physical therapy companies, announced today that it received the Great Place to Work Certification™, which honors companies across the U.S. for cultural initiatives centered around creating high-trust work experiences for all employees. According to the analysis, 76 percent of ATI’s employees felt positively about ATI as a great place to work. Respondents attribute their positive experience working at ATI to the people and patients they work with, opportunities provided by the company and the feelings of family and being cared for that permeate throughout the company culture.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The company gathers validated employee feedback and analyzes it with a rigorous, data-driven methodology to complete its annual list of great places to work. This highly sought-after certification indicates that an overwhelming majority of employees consistently ranked their experience as an employee at ATI Physical therapy positively.

Additional findings from the analysis of ATI show that more than 90 percent of ATI’s respondents say employees are made to feel welcome when they join ATI. Ninety percent also reported that people care about each other and believe their customers would rate ATI’s service as “excellent.” Additionally, more than 85 percent reported employees are given a lot of responsibility and say they can be themselves around the company.

“ATI is delighted to be recognized as a Great Place to Work and even prouder that this certification was based on the feedback from our team members,” said Labeed Diab, CEO of ATI Physical Therapy. “Over the last year, ATI has worked hard to improve key areas that our team members said were important to them. Our goal is to maintain this distinguished designation through constant nurturing and reinforcement, remembering that this certification is not a destination, but a journey for all of us here at ATI.”

“We congratulate ATI Physical Therapy on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 860 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $5 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

