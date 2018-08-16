Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ATI Physical Therapy Offers Guidance as Illinois Expands Access to Physical Therapy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 09:21pm CEST

Bolingbrook, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy, is offering patients guidance on how to navigate the new process for directly accessing physical therapy services under a new Illinois law signed August 16, 2018, by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner.

0_int_ILPTDirectAccessBillATIPhysicalTherapy.jpg


2_int_ATILogo_Primary.jpg


The Illinois Physical Therapy Practice Act allows patients to seek physical therapy without a prescription from a healthcare professional. Until now, Illinois residents were required to have a referral from a physician, dentist, podiatric physician, advanced practice registered nurse or physician assistant. As of August 16, 2018, patients in Illinois can go directly to an ATI clinic or an Illinois-licensed physical therapist for evaluation and treatment. Illinois becomes the 27th state to allow direct access to physical therapy.

“ATI believes that this new law is an important first step in Illinois to bring the state on par with the rest of the country and help consumers realize the value physical therapy provides as a initial, cost-effective step for the treatment of many muscular-skeletal issues,” said ATI’s Bridget Morehouse, MPT, MBA, Senior Vice President of Contracts & Pricing. “With any treatment like physical therapy, transparent communication with the patient’s healthcare provider and doctor still remains imperative to insure an integrated approach to total care.”

Consumers should note that the new Illinois law gives health plans the discretion to allow direct access to physical therapy, but it is not required. Limitations remain for some healthcare policies, including Medicare and Medicaid. There are also provisions that physical therapists and patients must follow. It is important for patients to consider their healthcare benefits as well as their health plans’ medical policy.

  • Direct Access may be applied to patients in Illinois with the following health plans: United Healthcare, Aetna, personal injury coverage, auto insurance coverage, out of network plans (excluding Cigna).
  • At this time, a prescription for physical therapy services may still be needed for patients with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Tricare, Medicaid, Cigna and worker’s compensation coverage.
  • Medicare continues to require a signed plan of care as condition of payment and in nearly all instances, a prescription from a licensed physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner.

To assure the highest level of accuracy for individual cases, patients should still contact their employer’s healthcare plan to confirm whether a referral is still required, in light of this new law. 

It is important for patients to note that the law requires physical therapists to report visits to the patients’ healthcare professional within five business days after the first visit for an injury or ailment. The patient will also be referred to a healthcare professional under the following circumstances:

  • If there is no measurable or functionable improvement after 10 visits or 15 business days;
  • If a patient returns for services for the same or similar condition after 30 calendar days following being initially discharged by the physical therapist;
  • Or, a patient whose condition is evaluated and determined to be beyond the scope of practice for physical therapists.

Patients who seek physical therapy services without a referral and are found to have sustained an injury will also be referred to a healthcare professional before being treated with physical therapy services.

Currently, 26 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands allow patient access to physical therapy services with provisions, similar to what the Illinois Physical Therapy Practice Act will entail. This means that patients have access to evaluation and treatment with some provisions, such as a time or visit limit, or referral requirement for a specific treatment intervention. Eighteen states allow unrestricted access with no limitations or restrictions whatsoever. Six states have limited patient access meaning limited treatment is available based on the patient population or certain circumstances such as a physician referral or previous medical diagnosis. For more information on physical therapy treatment options by state, visit the American Physical Therapy Association.

For additional resources on the new law, please visit the Illinois Physical Therapy Association website.

The new law does not affect ATI’s ability to offer complementary injury screenings to any consumer that might be experiencing muscular-skeletal pain or discomfort. Complementary injury screenings are available at the more than 800 ATI clinics from coast to coast, including more than 180 throughout Illinois.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 800 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments.  For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

Attachment 

Clifton O'Neal
ATI Physical Therapy
630-296-2222
clifton.oneal@atipt.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Method And Apparatus For Measuring Magnetic Field (USPTO 10,042,021)
AQ
03:49pSAMSUNG SDI : Patent Issued for Rechargeable Battery (USPTO 10,044,008)
AQ
03:49pPatent Issued for Receptacle Treatment Machine Comprising A Shielding System (USPTO 10,040,677)
AQ
03:49pAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
03:48pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Patent Issued for Displaying Virtual Target Window On Mobile Device Based On Directional Gesture (USPTO 10,042,550)
AQ
03:48pPatent Application Titled "Pressure-Sensing Guide Wire With Sliding Pressure Sensor" Published Online (USPTO 20180214081)
AQ
03:48pHITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Method For Stirring A Mixed Liquid In An Automatic Analyzer Including First And Second Stirring Mechanisms (USPTO 10,041,964)
AQ
03:47pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : GPEL launches Strongest tempered glass screen protector for Galaxy Note 9 – includes special Privacy version
AQ
03:46pBIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS : 1H18 Fact Sheet Click here
PU
03:46p24th Annual Fall Life Settlement Conference to Explore Industry’s “World of Opportunities” from October 21st-23rd in Orlando
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3WAL-MART STORES : Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
4ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.