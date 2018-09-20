ATIS Advances ICT Cybersecurity Through Collaboration with Trusted Computing Group

The Alliance
for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) and Trusted
Computing Group (TCG) today announced that they have entered into a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose of advancing
information and communications technology (ICT) cybersecurity.
ATIS brings together the leading ICT organizations to advance the
industry’s business imperatives. TCG enables secure computing through
open standards and specifications. Under the new agreement, the two
organizations will work together to create new cybersecurity
specifications, guidance and best practices, with initial collaboration
around network equipment security, mobile device security and related
applications.
“The agreement with TCG is designed to further ATIS’ commitment to
end-to-end cybersecurity,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller.
“Our larger vision is to integrate this work into our efforts that are
transforming network-based security solutions.”
“Trusted computing and its specifications, including the international
ISO standard Trusted Platform Module, Trusted Network Communications and
others, are deployed in billions of devices to ensure integrity, protect
against malware and other threats and secure data, devices and
networks,” noted Ira McDonald, TCG Trusted Mobility Solutions Working
Group co-chair. “Working with ATIS will enable us to further develop our
specifications and drive additional adoption of them for cybersecurity.”
TCG currently offers a number of industry specifications, standards and
guidance to using them, to protect data, devices and networks. These
include guidance for using TCG standards to protect
network equipment, specifications for mobile
device security and using trusted computing for embedded
and IoT devices.
About ATIS
As a leading technology and solutions development organization, ATIS
brings together the top global ICT companies to advance the industry’s
business priorities. ATIS’ 150 member companies are currently working to
address 5G, cybersecurity, robocall mitigation, artificial
intelligence-enabled networks, distributed ledger/blockchain technology,
smart cities, IoT, emergency services, quality of service, billing
support, operations, and much more. These priorities follow a fast-track
development lifecycle – from design and innovation through standards,
specifications, requirements, business use cases, software toolkits,
open source solutions, and interoperability testing.
ATIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).
ATIS is the North American Organizational Partner for the 3rd Generation
Partnership Project (3GPP), a founding Partner of the oneM2M global
initiative, a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU),
as well as a member of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission
(CITEL). For more information, visit www.atis.org.
About TCG
TCG is a not-for-profit organization formed to develop, define and
promote open, vendor-neutral, global industry specifications and
standards, supportive of a hardware-based root of trust, for
interoperable trusted computing platforms. More information is available
at www.trustedcomputinggroup.org.
