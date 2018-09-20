ATIS Advances ICT Cybersecurity Through Collaboration with Trusted Computing Group

The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) and Trusted Computing Group (TCG) today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose of advancing information and communications technology (ICT) cybersecurity.

ATIS brings together the leading ICT organizations to advance the industry’s business imperatives. TCG enables secure computing through open standards and specifications. Under the new agreement, the two organizations will work together to create new cybersecurity specifications, guidance and best practices, with initial collaboration around network equipment security, mobile device security and related applications.

“The agreement with TCG is designed to further ATIS’ commitment to end-to-end cybersecurity,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “Our larger vision is to integrate this work into our efforts that are transforming network-based security solutions.”

“Trusted computing and its specifications, including the international ISO standard Trusted Platform Module, Trusted Network Communications and others, are deployed in billions of devices to ensure integrity, protect against malware and other threats and secure data, devices and networks,” noted Ira McDonald, TCG Trusted Mobility Solutions Working Group co-chair. “Working with ATIS will enable us to further develop our specifications and drive additional adoption of them for cybersecurity.”

TCG currently offers a number of industry specifications, standards and guidance to using them, to protect data, devices and networks. These include guidance for using TCG standards to protect network equipment, specifications for mobile device security and using trusted computing for embedded and IoT devices.

About ATIS

As a leading technology and solutions development organization, ATIS brings together the top global ICT companies to advance the industry’s business priorities. ATIS’ 150 member companies are currently working to address 5G, cybersecurity, robocall mitigation, artificial intelligence-enabled networks, distributed ledger/blockchain technology, smart cities, IoT, emergency services, quality of service, billing support, operations, and much more. These priorities follow a fast-track development lifecycle – from design and innovation through standards, specifications, requirements, business use cases, software toolkits, open source solutions, and interoperability testing.

ATIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ATIS is the North American Organizational Partner for the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a founding Partner of the oneM2M global initiative, a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as a member of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL). For more information, visit www.atis.org.

About TCG

TCG is a not-for-profit organization formed to develop, define and promote open, vendor-neutral, global industry specifications and standards, supportive of a hardware-based root of trust, for interoperable trusted computing platforms. More information is available at www.trustedcomputinggroup.org. Follow TCG on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005588/en/