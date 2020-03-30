ATL Awarded BPA by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Provide Science and Technical Support Services

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technologies and Laboratories (ATL) International, Inc. —a leading government services consulting firm specializing in occupational and environmental safety and health—announced it has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Science and Technical Support Services (STSS) in support of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) .



Under this multi-year BPA, ATL will support NIOSH in their mission to generate new knowledge in the field of occupational safety and health, and to transfer that knowledge into practice to provide safe and healthy environments for workers.



The BPA includes planning and executing research and analysis as NIOSH may specify including, but not limited to:

Occupational exposures to chemical, physical, and biological (infectious) agents





Injuries and fatalities in the workplace, including motor vehicle crashes, violence, falls, machine-related incidents, and could include focus on vulnerable populations such as temporary and immigrant workers





Industrial hygiene-related tasks, including anticipation, recognition, evaluation, prevention, and control of workplace hazards, as well as air sampling tasks in workplaces





Human health effects associated with exposures to occupational hazards





Engineering and technology, including the development, implementation and evaluation of engineering control technologies, or surveys of engineering controls in industry





Research and surveys on respiratory protection, protective clothing, and other personal protective equipment





Translational research, including research to practice





Research and development portfolio review and development, including emerging science and technology issues, including nanotechnology





Development of new analytic methods and tools

"ATL is honored to help NIOSH advance its mission by developing and rendering sound research and interventions that improve the safety and health of workplaces and workers,” said CEO Steven Crespy. "Now more than ever, it is necessary to protect our nation against health threats. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NIOSH, leveraging our strong track record of successful service, and providing a continued high level of quality and commitment to this important client.”

ATL was acquired in 2019 by Planned Systems International (PSI) . This acquisition enhances the breadth and depth of ATL services to include extensive health IT services, cyber infrastructure, and public and clinical health support services. ATL operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of PSI.

About ATL International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, ATL offers its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health and the environment. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in radiological protection, occupational health and safety, nuclear and laboratory operations, decommissioning and demolition (D&D), and information technology. The company has multiple offices throughout the United States, as well as a presence at multiple client sites across the country.



For more information on ATL, visit http://www.atlintl.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn .