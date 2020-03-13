Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ATLANTICA TENDER DRILLING : ATDL) – PETROBRAS CONTRACT EXTENSION AND FLEET STATUS UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Bermuda, 13 March 2020, ATDL has today agreed a further contract extension with Petrobras for the use of the 2013 built semi-tender unit Atlantica Beta. The contract has been extended for 1 year to March 2021. Petrobras also has the option to extend the contract for an additional year to March 2022. The option shall be exercised prior to November 2020. The rate and terms agreed with Petrobras are broadly in line with existing terms.

As announced on 12 February 2020, Total has chosen to only complete the 17 well primary drilling campaign on the Moho Nord field offshore the Republic of Congo, Brazzaville. The Atlantica Delta is expected to be demobilized in mid-2020.

ATDL is actively pursuing potential re-deployment opportunities for the Atlantica Delta unit. Subject to securing a contract, the vessel would be upgraded and modified from Q2 to Q4 2020 with commencement of a new contract from earliest late Q4 2020 / Q1 2021. Should a contract not be secured, the vessel will be laid up pending the securing of a new contract.

ATDL has implemented measures and is working with its clients to protect the health of all its employees and partners and to mitigate the operational impact due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

ATDL also plans to implement further cost reduction and other financial measures in the coming weeks in response to the Atlantica Delta unit ending its contract.

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel

CFO

Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd

+47 415 08 186

reese.mcneel@atlanticatd.com

Disclaimer

Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:47aLUFTHANSA : to apply for German state aid - Handelsblatt
RE
10:47aVuzix® Enters into Agreement with a Major US Defense Contractor to Develop a Customized Waveguide-based Optics Engine
PR
10:46aMONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : to offer discounts for customer referrals
AQ
10:46aPGS ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
10:45aLARSEN & TOUBRO : Closure of Trading Window
PU
10:45aLARSEN & TOUBRO : Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations'')
PU
10:45aKIN YAT : Revised form of proxy for special general meeting
PU
10:45aPOWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN : Resignation tendered by the President of the PZU SA Management Board
PU
10:45aWELLING : 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
10:45aROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – NCLH
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
5SoftBank unveils $4.8 billion buyback after stock tumble, pressure from Elliott

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group