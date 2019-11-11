Log in
ATLAS Space Operations Announces Partnership with Aevum, Inc. and Contribution to ASLON-45 Space Lift

11/11/2019 | 01:48pm EST

ATLAS Space Operations, Inc., a leading innovator in ground communications for the space industry, and Aevum, Inc., a principal provider of launch and space logistics services, today publicly announced their partnership and collaboration on The Agile Small Launch Operational Normalizer (ASLON)-45 space lift mission.

The partnership expands on the existing collaboration between ATLAS and Aevum with the $4.9 million ASLON-45 mission, which provides orbital launch services to the Department of Defense (DOD) Space Test Program and other government agencies. By facilitating experimental satellites in low-Earth orbit, ATLAS and Aevum will help the DOD improve their real-time threat warnings.

“We’re ecstatic to announce our long-term relationship with Aevum,” said Sean McDaniel, CEO and co-founder of ATLAS. “This partnership will push the envelope of capabilities that are available to the space community. Beyond the ASLON-45 mission, ATLAS and Aevum are looking forward to conducting many successful launches and continuing to empower global access to space.”

ATLAS’ Freedom™ Ground Network currently has 31 operational and planned antennas placed strategically around the world. This extensive ground communications network perfectly complements Aevum’s scalable launch service, which allows their unmanned, autonomous lift vehicles to launch from virtually any runway in the world and not be limited to range. This combination of services gives the partners and their customers global accessibility to space operations.

A unique advantage of the partnership will be the seamless transition in implementing ATLAS’ global communications capabilities. Because Aevum already uses ATLAS for telemetry, tracking, and command, launch support to post-launch support will be a simple transition for customers. Furthermore, the partnership will allow Aevum to lower the cost of launches for small satellite missions.

“By choosing to horizontally integrate with ATLAS, we’re shifting the risk away from technology and capital to execution – which involves a lot of trust,” said Jay Skylus, founder and CEO of Aevum. “Vertical integration may reduce execution risk but often heightens cost and technology development risks. Our choice to integrate with ATLAS for ground communications provides our customers with more benefits and robust services.”

Aevum will now have access to ATLAS’ extensive ground station network, enabling the service to conduct launches all over the globe. ATLAS and Aevum’s scalable partnership will allow each company to continue to produce cutting-edge capabilities for the space community and better serve their customers.

About ATLAS Space Operations

ATLAS Space Operations, Inc., based in Traverse City, Michigan, empowers global access to space through FreedomTM, a simple solution for processing and analyzing data from space, through a global antenna network, powered by a revolutionary cloud-based software. ATLAS’s forward-thinking communications solutions are transforming the space industry by making ground communications simple, affordable and scalable than ever before. For more information on ATLAS Space Operations, please visit https://www.atlasground.com/.

About Aevum Space Logistics

Aevum, Inc. provides comprehensive space logistics services, including launch, to enable commercial and government customers to deploy small payloads in low Earth orbit. Aevum’s reusable, fully-autonomous launch system drastically reduces launch costs, provides high mission flexibility, and enables rapid launch capabilities in as low as 180 minutes – from anywhere in the world.


