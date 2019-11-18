Log in
ATLATL Adds Industry Veteran Rob Milks to Board of Directors to Help Drive Adoption of Visual Configuration

11/18/2019

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLATL Software, leader in visual configuration software, announces they're adding Rob Milks, a 20 year veteran of the configuration space to their Board of Directors, effective November 18th, 2019.

Rob was most recently Senior Vice President and GM of the Americas at Tacton – an enterprise CPQ platform. He was responsible for the company's US launch, where he led sales, system engineering and customer success teams that serve companies like Caterpillar, GE, Siemens, Parker Hannifin and ABB.

Prior to Tacton, he held numerous leadership roles during his eleven year career at Selectica. He was instrumental in driving sales to Selectica's record setting NASDAQ IPO. He also built Configuration sales teams for vertical applications, enterprise & SMB markets, as well as launching partner programs with Accenture, Deloitte and many others. During his last fours years with the company, he was promoted to SVP & GM, where he transformed Selectica from an On-Premise offering to a Cloud Application SaaS offering. In addition, Rob had full P&L responsibility with sales, marketing, engineering, finance and support reporting into him.

Marc Murphy, CEO of ATLATL stated, "We're very excited to welcome Rob to our Board of Directors and look forward to capitalizing on his insights of the massive install base that is now demanding Visual Commerce.  As we continue to elevate our 3D and AR Visual Commerce solutions, Rob's deep understanding of the market landscape will help us tremendously."

Rob added, "I couldn't be more excited about joining the Board of Directors at ATLATL, the leader in Visual Configuration. This company is poised for rapid growth as ATLATL extends the capabilities of Enterprise, Commerce,CPQ, and ERP platforms, improving customer experience and driving revenue growth. I look forward to working with the incredible ATLATL team and partners."

ATLATL Software is a Visual Solutions software provider, empowering elevated buying experiences through 3D Product Visualization and Visual Configuration. ATLATL's Visual product can stand alone or integrate with platforms like CRM, Commerce, CPQ, and ERP to create an impactful buying experience that serves the needs of today's total commerce approach. With ATLATL Visual, companies see improved customer experiences, faster paths to revenue, and more accurate orders.

To learn more about ATLATL's Visual Solutions visit www.atlatlsoftware.com

Follow ATLATL on LinkedIn or Twitter @ATLATLsoftware

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlatl-adds-industry-veteran-rob-milks-to-board-of-directors-to-help-drive-adoption-of-visual-configuration-300959663.html

SOURCE ATLATL Software


© PRNewswire 2019
