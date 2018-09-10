Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ATM Industry Career Center Now Live on ATMIA Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

ATM and payments industry job seekers are invited to create a free account and access career center resources

ATMIA (the ATM Industry Association) is pleased to announce that the new ATM Industry Career Center is now live and accessible from its website home page. This will be the first resource of its kind to focus on the global ATM industry and related businesses. Unlike most other ATMIA services and materials, the career center welcomes both member and non-member users.

For industry job seekers, the ATM Industry Career Center will provide:

FREE and confidential resume posting – Make your resume available to employers in the industry, confidentially if you choose.

Job search control – Quickly and easily find relevant industry job listings and sign up for automatic email notification of new jobs that match your criteria.

Easy job application – Apply online and create a password-protected account for managing your job search.

Saved jobs capability – Save up to 100 jobs to a folder in your account and come back to apply when you are ready.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with the industry’s best employers! And employers – don’t miss this opportunity to find qualified candidates with ATM industry experience.

“ATMIA is very excited to offer a new resource that will have a significant impact on our industry. Both job seekers and employers now have a career center community that focuses on ATMs,” says ATMIA U.S. executive director, David Tente. “And it is a community that can also stretch across the globe.”

About ATMIA www.atmia.com

ATMIA is the leading non-profit trade association representing the entire global ATM industry. ATMIA serves more than 10,000 members from over 690 participating companies in 70 countries spanning the whole ATM ecosphere, including financial institutions, independent ATM deployers, equipment manufacturers, processors and a plethora of ATM service and value-added solution providers. ATMIA provides educationadvocacy and connections to help its members keep abreast of industry news and developments; increase knowledge and professionalism; improve operational efficiencies; understand and influence regulatory processes; participate in the local, regional and global ATM community; and forge new relationships to advance their businesses.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pCHINESE PEOPLE : Muasher meets Chinese delegation, discusses tourism, infrastructure
AQ
03:49pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
PR
03:49pNEDBANK : Land issue is a threat to banks
AQ
03:49pAmerican Associated Pharmacies Taps FDS to Bring its Members a State-of-the-Art Business Intelligence Solution
GL
03:47pMEDIATEK : Monthly Sales Revenue August, 2018
PU
03:47pTHOMSON REUTERS : boosts FX trade analysis and best execution capabilities | Thomson Reuters
PU
03:47pDIEBOLD NIXDORF : to Showcase Software-Driven Technologies at Shop.org for Secure, Seamless and Personalized Consumer Journeys
PU
03:47pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd (Sibanye-Stillwater)
PU
03:47pBP : UniHouse Assists Major Energy Organisation in Providing Graduate Scholarships for Local Staff
AQ
03:47pTESLA : Watch Elon Musk play the most boring Xbox game ever
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
3UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget
4SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB : SENSYS GATSO : Conversion of vendor loan into new shares
5ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore the European Unio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.