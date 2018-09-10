ATM Industry Career Center Now Live on ATMIA Website

ATM and payments industry job seekers are invited to create a free account and access career center resources

ATMIA (the ATM Industry Association) is pleased to announce that the new ATM Industry Career Center is now live and accessible from its website home page. This will be the first resource of its kind to focus on the global ATM industry and related businesses. Unlike most other ATMIA services and materials, the career center welcomes both member and non-member users.

For industry job seekers, the ATM Industry Career Center will provide:

FREE and confidential resume posting – Make your resume available to employers in the industry, confidentially if you choose.

Job search control – Quickly and easily find relevant industry job listings and sign up for automatic email notification of new jobs that match your criteria.

Easy job application – Apply online and create a password-protected account for managing your job search.

Saved jobs capability – Save up to 100 jobs to a folder in your account and come back to apply when you are ready.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with the industry’s best employers! And employers – don’t miss this opportunity to find qualified candidates with ATM industry experience.

“ATMIA is very excited to offer a new resource that will have a significant impact on our industry. Both job seekers and employers now have a career center community that focuses on ATMs,” says ATMIA U.S. executive director, David Tente. “And it is a community that can also stretch across the globe.”

About ATMIA www.atmia.com

ATMIA is the leading non-profit trade association representing the entire global ATM industry. ATMIA serves more than 10,000 members from over 690 participating companies in 70 countries spanning the whole ATM ecosphere, including financial institutions, independent ATM deployers, equipment manufacturers, processors and a plethora of ATM service and value-added solution providers. ATMIA provides education, advocacy and connections to help its members keep abreast of industry news and developments; increase knowledge and professionalism; improve operational efficiencies; understand and influence regulatory processes; participate in the local, regional and global ATM community; and forge new relationships to advance their businesses.

