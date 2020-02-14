Log in
ATP Flight School Becomes Endeavor Air Student to Endeavor Pilot (STEP) Program Academy Partner

02/14/2020 | 11:05am EST

Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2020) - ATP Flight School and Endeavor Air have established a partnership and mutual commitment to the development of professional pilots through designating ATP an Endeavor Air Student To Endeavor Pilot (STEP) Program Academy Partner.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6924/52421_b49ca5cd54957860_001.jpg


ATP

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6924/52421_b49ca5cd54957860_001full.jpg

ATP provides students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career through quality airline-oriented flight training, from zero experience through an airline pilot job. Graduates complete the Airline Career Pilot Program in nine months and are guaranteed a flight instructor job to gain the flight experience required to fly as an airline pilot.

Students and instructors that sign up for the STEP Program are able to receive one-on-one guidance from Endeavor recruiters and attend professional development presentations. Selected pilots are eligible for the opportunity to complete a First Officer interview 12 months before obtaining ATP minimums.

"Our goal with the STEP Program is to help pilots prepare for a successful career in the airline industry," said Ginny Zarras, Director, Talent Acquisition and Development, Endeavor Air. "We are excited to launch STEP at ATP and partner with them to engage, encourage, and educate the next generation of pilots."

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, Endeavor Air offers pilots a defined career path to Delta. Through the Delta Guaranteed Interview (DGI) program, Endeavor pilots are eligible to receive a preferential scoring credit during the Delta panel interview and are not required to complete job knowledge testing.

"We are proud to partner with Endeavor on the STEP Program, which expands the opportunity and options ATP graduates have to accelerate their airline pilot career," said Michael Arnold, Director of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "We are strongly committed to the career success of our students and are excited to share with them the professional development and support offered through Endeavor's STEP Program."

Press Contact:
Michael Arnold
Director of Marketing
ATP Flight School
904-595-7950
​pr@allatps.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52421


© Newsfilecorp 2020
