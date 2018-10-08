Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ATPCO Bridge Labs Hits Milestone: One Year in, 100+ Applicants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 07:01am CEST

DULLES, Va., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATPCO today announced that ATPCO Bridge Labs, its innovation incubator, hit a key milestone reaching more than 100 applicants in just one year. ATPCO Bridge Labs (Bridge Labs) is working with numerous travel tech start-ups that are advancing the travel industry with their next-gen solutions in key areas, such as Dynamic Pricing, NDC, and Revenue Management.

Stand-outs like Air Cube, FLYR, Volantio, Ineye, TravelMyHeart, and FlyNava have been accepted into the Bridge Labs incubator and have made significant strides since joining.

In its first year, Bridge Labs has exceeded expectations with over 100 applicants, of which more than half have been selected, with Bridge Labs experts actively mentoring 10 companies to help them leverage the next generation of ATPCO data and APIs to deliver new capabilities to market.

“Bridge Labs operates on rapid cycles and can actively help us to validate new product concepts and accelerate usage testing and acceptance of product initiatives, giving us a faster path to market,” said Jerome Perez, CEO of Air Cube, a Bridge Labs member.

Bridge Labs has thrived through its uncompromising focus on finding and nurturing travel tech start-ups that stand to generate the most value for the entire travel-selling ecosystem once they achieve scale.

“Being at the center of the airline ecosystem, with an unrivaled combination of specialized knowledge, industry connections, and resources, we deliver value back to this new burgeoning community by providing an indispensable service in terms of thought leadership and sharing how the travel ecosystem operates,” said Gianni Cataldo, Head of Research & Development (R&D) at ATPCO.

Bridge Labs Fast Facts

  • Faster time to market: On average, it takes 8-12 months for new entrants with great ideas to develop a solution in the airline industry because of the complexity of airline distribution. Bridge Labs has reduced this timeframe by 30% in the first year.

  • Reduced Complexity: Bridge Labs simplifies the consumption of airline product content to spur innovation and accelerate ecosystem adoption of richer airline products and content.

About Bridge Labs

ATPCO Bridge Labs provides a platform that identifies, curates, and engages partners in development of a marketplace for air travel industry innovation, and is taking applications on a rolling basis from travel and technology companies with a special focus on start-ups. If you have the next awesome idea, Bridge Labs has the expertise, data, and resources to get it off the ground. To learn more about how you can extract the value for your organization, visit bridgelabs.atpco.net.

For further information contact:

Michael Mazzocco
Corporate Communications Strategist
ATPCO
Office: +1 703 661 7503
Email: mmazzocco@atpco.net

 

Notes to Editors:

About ATPCO

Uniquely positioned at the center of airline distribution, ATPCO elevates advanced technology and industry relationships to fuel the future of air travel. Owned by airlines, ATPCO manages more than 170 million fares for 430 airlines and is trusted as a neutral partner for airlines, agencies, search engines, global distribution systems, and governments worldwide. ATPCO pricing and data distribution systems support more than $500 billion in annual passenger revenues. Its recently acquired subsidiary Routehappy powers rich content for flight shopping, helping airlines and distributors differentiate their products. Every day, the industry relies on ATPCO’s portfolio of technology and data solutions to help millions of travelers get where they need to go. Learn more at atpco.net.

ATPCO-3125-C-vector.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28aDATATEC : Logicalis Australia acquires CNI
PU
08:28aIP : Portfolio company Diurnal announces headline data for Chronocort® European Phase III clinical trial
PU
08:28aFUNCOM N : Major shareholding notifications
AQ
08:27aAirbus Set to Name Guillaume Faury as New CEO -Le Figaro
DJ
08:26aSchroders Says in Talks With Lloyds on Wealth-Management Cooperation
DJ
08:24aSBANKEN : Major Shareholding Disclosure
AQ
08:23aNORMA : sets itself ambitious environmental targets »
PU
08:23aPLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Funds Under Management
PU
08:23aPEET : 8 October 2018 - PPC - Interest Payment - PPCHB
PU
08:23aWISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Signed USD $150 Million EPC Contract with SABIC for Leading-Edge Technology Project in Jubail
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Why are investment banks nervous about Australia's cartel case?
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth management..
3TELIASONERA : TELIASONERA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 40 2018
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and University of Technology Sydney launch 5G skills accelerator
5INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB : INVUO TECHNOLOGIES : says to file for bankruptcy
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.