ATPCO Bridge Labs Hits Milestone: One Year in, 100+ Applicants

DULLES, Va., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATPCO today announced that ATPCO Bridge Labs, its innovation incubator, hit a key milestone reaching more than 100 applicants in just one year. ATPCO Bridge Labs (Bridge Labs) is working with numerous travel tech start-ups that are advancing the travel industry with their next-gen solutions in key areas, such as Dynamic Pricing, NDC, and Revenue Management.



Stand-outs like Air Cube, FLYR, Volantio, Ineye, TravelMyHeart, and FlyNava have been accepted into the Bridge Labs incubator and have made significant strides since joining.

In its first year, Bridge Labs has exceeded expectations with over 100 applicants, of which more than half have been selected, with Bridge Labs experts actively mentoring 10 companies to help them leverage the next generation of ATPCO data and APIs to deliver new capabilities to market.

“Bridge Labs operates on rapid cycles and can actively help us to validate new product concepts and accelerate usage testing and acceptance of product initiatives, giving us a faster path to market,” said Jerome Perez, CEO of Air Cube, a Bridge Labs member.

Bridge Labs has thrived through its uncompromising focus on finding and nurturing travel tech start-ups that stand to generate the most value for the entire travel-selling ecosystem once they achieve scale.

“Being at the center of the airline ecosystem, with an unrivaled combination of specialized knowledge, industry connections, and resources, we deliver value back to this new burgeoning community by providing an indispensable service in terms of thought leadership and sharing how the travel ecosystem operates,” said Gianni Cataldo, Head of Research & Development (R&D) at ATPCO.

Bridge Labs Fast Facts

: On average, it takes 8-12 months for new entrants with great ideas to develop a solution in the airline industry because of the complexity of airline distribution. Bridge Labs has reduced this timeframe by 30% in the first year. Reduced Complexity: Bridge Labs simplifies the consumption of airline product content to spur innovation and accelerate ecosystem adoption of richer airline products and content.

About Bridge Labs

ATPCO Bridge Labs provides a platform that identifies, curates, and engages partners in development of a marketplace for air travel industry innovation, and is taking applications on a rolling basis from travel and technology companies with a special focus on start-ups. If you have the next awesome idea, Bridge Labs has the expertise, data, and resources to get it off the ground. To learn more about how you can extract the value for your organization, visit bridgelabs.atpco.net.

