ATTO Technology ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ Adapters and FastFrame™ Network Interface Cards Certified with Avid Shared Storage

AMHERST, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc. , a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for more than 30 years, announced that their ThunderLink® 40GbE and 10GbE Thunderbolt™ 3 adapters and 40GbE FastFrame™ Network Interface Cards (NICs) have been certified for use with the latest Avid® NEXIS® collaborative shared storage solutions.

ATTO ThunderLink adapters and FastFrame NICs provide an ideal connectivity option for users seeking data storage for collaborative video, including high-performance 4K and 8K workflows. ATTO 40GbE and 10GbE Thunderbolt 3 adapters combine proprietary ATTO features that provide flexible and scalable connectivity for the latest Thunderbolt enabled hosts, including the Apple iMac® and iMac Pro™. ATTO 40GbE NICs extend connectivity options allowing for Windows® and Linux® users to achieve ideal throughput for real-time editorial collaboration.

“ATTO ThunderLink adapters and Network Interface Cards are well-positioned to provide the latest 40GbE and 10GbE connectivity to Avid NEXIS and Avid NEXIS | PRO storage solutions,” said Ed Harper, Senior Product Manager at Avid Technology. “With this certification, content creators working in macOS®, Windows and Linux environments are assured of a fully tested and supported, high-performance option to handle the data-intensive requirements of digital media workloads.”

Avid high-performance shared storage systems give creative teams real-time editorial collaboration with performance that accelerates media workflows. The advanced Avid NEXIS | FS file management system enhances collaboration and maximizes production efficiency by enabling editors to work with a host of tools from Avid, Adobe®, Apple and Grass Valley®. Production efficiency has also been accelerated with the recent announcement of Avid NEXIS support for 40GbE client connectivity.

“The combination of Avid shared storage and ATTO Ethernet Thunderbolt adapters and Network Interface Cards lets customers easily incorporate workstations in high-performance editing environments,” said Tom Kolniak, Senior Director of Marketing at ATTO Technology. “As workflows evolve to embrace higher resolutions and frame rates, users will require this new level of solution performance.”

This certification is one in a long line of successful collaborations with Avid. ATTO and Avid have partnered for over 20 years to help media and entertainment professionals work faster, better, and with more creative freedom.

To purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter and LinkedIn . Like us on Facebook . (@ATTOTechnology)

ABOUT ATTO

For 30 years, ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customer’s design teams, ATTO manufactures host and RAID adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

Avid, the Avid logo, and Avid NEXIS, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Susannah Boutet

ATTO Technology, Inc.

sboutet@atto.com

Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x159

Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353



