ATTO Technology XstreamCORE® 7550 and 7600 Achieve VMware Ready™ Status

AMHERST, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., today announced that ATTO XstreamCORE® FC 7550 and 7600 accelerated protocol bridges have achieved VMware Ready™ status. This designation is VMware’s highest level of endorsement, achieved after a detailed validation process.

ATTO XstreamCORE FC 7550 and 7600 accelerated protocol bridges easily transform existing direct-attached SAS storage into a pool of scalable Fibre Channel storage. Using XstreamCORE 7550 and 7600, IT Administrators can build a high-performance storage area network (SAN) quickly and cost-effectively by connecting direct-attached SAS storage to up to 64 physical hosts.

“It’s easy to paint yourself into an IT corner with no practical options for expansion and, in many cases, a forklift upgrade is the only way out,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing at ATTO Technology. “XstreamCORE is the practical solution in these situations. For example, server architectures built on blade servers can break free from their inherent storage limitations by just adding XstreamCORE.”

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom-built solutions.

ATTO Technology can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://marketplace.vmware.com/vsx/company/atto-technology-inc . The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

