ATTO Technology and Viking Enterprise Solutions Announce Certification Partnership and Industry-Leading Performance Testing Results

AMHERST, N.Y., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions, and Viking Enterprise Solutions , providers of advanced data center products including storage server appliances, today announced a partnership to combine their cutting-edge products. The collaboration will result in a certified, fully integrated and high-performance storage solution that is ideal for content creation and media workflows.



As part of the certification, ATTO Celerity™ 16Gb and 32Gb host bus adapters (HBAs) will be included in Viking Enterprise Solutions Fx60-HD/HP all-flash storage platforms .

Running an AJA System Test, the Viking Enterprise Solutions Fx60 achieved over 3800 MB/s write speed and over 4500 MB/s read performance while streaming 4096x3112 at 10bit RGB (Full Aperture 4K) video to an ATTO Celerity 322E (32Gb HBA). While the Celerity 162P (16Gb HBA) results exceeded 2500 MB/s writes and 3080 MB/s reads, respectively.

Resolution of 4096x3112 Full Aperture 4K requires 1224 MB/s to stream at 24fps. Together, with ATTO Celerity HBAs, a Viking Enterprise Solutions Fx60 supports five separate streams of 3840x2160 at 10bit RGB 4K UHD (24fps).

“The Viking Enterprise Fx60 is a powerful storage solution for media professionals working with HD, 2K, 4K and even higher video files,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology, “we’re very happy to be working with Viking Enterprise Solutions on this platform.”

“Interoperability with multiple vendor components is a core element of our solution strategy, and the performance results we’re seeing with ATTO is particularly compelling,” said Daniel Liddle, vice president of marketing Viking Enterprise Solutions, Division of Sanmina.

ATTO Celerity HBAs deliver the fastest data throughput (both MB/s and IOPs) available for today's most demanding storage environments. Celerity features ATTO Advanced Data Streaming (ADS™) and ATTO MultiPath Director™ technologies providing a redundant, high-performance connectivity solution that thrives in data-intensive environments just as the Viking Enterprise Fx60-HD/HP family does.

The Fx60-HD/HP family are all-flash high performance, high density and high-availability storage appliances with integrated software and hardware delivering 5M random 4K IOPs (reads) and throughput of 22GB/s (reads). They support 60 drives in a 2U rack space for up to 480TB of raw capacity.

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt.

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including SSD and HDD-based storage server platforms, appliances, JBOD storage systems and related products for a variety of data center, cloud and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions also provides platforms as an OEM to storage vendors and systems integrators, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market.

