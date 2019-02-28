ATTO Technology to Show Two New Products Plus More at NAB 2019

AMHERST, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc . will showcase two new products plus an industry-first driver set at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada April 8 - 11.



Located in the South Hall, Lower Level, at Booth SL7624 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, ATTO will exhibit their extensive line of network and storage connectivity products and present workflow demonstrations.

The in-booth demonstrations this year include the new ATTO ThunderLink® NS 3252 Thunderbolt™ 3 to 25Gb Ethernet adapter , an 8K editing workflow featuring ATTO Celerity™ 32Gb Fibre Channel HBAs , and ATTO FastFrame™ 40Gb NICs with ThunderLink powering Avid NEXIS® connectivity.

“The new products we’re showing at NAB this year are the result of ATTO serving the Media & Entertainment market for over three decades and the insight that experience has given us. These products are purpose-made for the industry and should be on the radar of every production house,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing at ATTO.

One new product being shown at NAB are ATTO XstreamCORE™ ET 8200 accelerated protocol converters. XstreamCORE ET 8200 is a top-of-rack 1U storage controller that connects any external SAS device, such as a JBOD of HDDs or SSDs, a RAID array or external tape devices, and presents them on an Ethernet SAN fabric. Connect up to 16 SAS LTO-6,7 or 8 tape drives to up to 64 hosts using hardware accelerated iSCSI and iSCSI over RDMA (iSER).

Another new product are ATTO ThunderLink® NS 3252 Thunderbolt™ 3 to 25Gb Ethernet adapters. Providing the most flexible and scalable connectivity for today’s high-bandwidth content creation environments, ThunderLink 25GbE adapters offer driver support for Windows® 10 and macOS®. It’s a single connectivity solution for users with heterogeneous operating system environments.

ATTO is also unveling macOS driver support for its latest generation Ethernet products, FastFrame 3 10/25/40/50/100GbE network adapters. This is the industry’s first macOS driver to support the latest 25/50/100GbE standard.

ATTO is very pleased to have Viking Enterprise Solutions and Infortrend Technology as their booth partners for this year’s NAB Show.

Viking Enterprise Solutions (VES) designs, manufactures, and sells leading edge off-the-shelf and customized server and storage platforms for datacenters and enterprise markets. Infortrend Technology is a global enterprise data storage solution provider with over 600,000 redundant rack-mounted systems installed worldwide.

For a complete list of our NAB partners stop by the ATTO booth in the South Hall, SL7624, or visit www.atto.com/nab . Follow us on Twitter @ATTOTechnology for updates throughout the show.

Appointments with ATTO at NAB 2019 can be set up now using the contact form on www.atto.com/nab .

Get a free Exhibits Pass with code LV9926 before March 24. https://www.nabshow.com/

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host bus adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

ABOUT VIKING ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions products are tailored for integration into OEM, System Integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com .

ABOUT INFORTREND

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit https://www.infortrend.com/ .

